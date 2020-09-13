Free Fire features a wide range of characters for the players to choose from. For those who do not know, each character in Free Fire, except Adam and Eve, has a unique ability that enhances the gameplay to an extent.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire, courtesy to its extremely useful ability, 'Drop the Beat'. Jota is also a popular choice among the players. In this article, we compare the skills of DJ Alok and Jota in Free Fire.

DJ Alok vs. Jota in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Jota's ability - Sustained Raids

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has an ability called Sustained Raids, which restores 25 HP instantly for every kill with an SMG or a Shotgun. However, it has a cooldown period of 5 seconds. As the character level ups, his ability is also enhanced. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored for every kill.

DJ Alok's ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

The 'Drop the Beat' ability creates an aura of 5 metres that replenishes 5 HP for five seconds and increases ally movement speed by 10%. At the maximum level of the character, the aura will increase ally movement speed by 15% and replenish 10 HP for 5 seconds.

Comparison

Both the characters have sublime abilities and suit aggressive playing style. However, the only stark difference is that DJ Alok's ability is an active one, while Jota's is passive.

The choice of characters is an individual decision, and the playing style should always be prioritized. However, certain factors influence whether an option is a viable one or not. If you are not an aggressive player, it will make slightly more sense to choose DJ Alok over Jota. This is because Jota restores HP only on SMG or Shotgun kills.

If you use ARs more than SMGs and Shotguns, then going with DJ Alok makes more sense, and vice-versa.