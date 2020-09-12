Characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire, which currently offers around 30 characters. Except for Adam and Eve, each one boasts a unique ability that provides gamers with an advantage over the field.

Recently, the developers of Free Fire collaborated with Hrithik Roshan to introduce a new character named Jai. In this article, we compare his ability with that of DJ Alok in the game.

DJ Alok vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Jai's ability: Raging Reload

Jai character in Free Fire

Raging Reload automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 10% after players knock down their foes. At ability level 6 (max), it reloads the magazine by 25% of its maximum capacity. It is, however, only limited to AR, Pistol, and SMG category weapons.

DJ Alok's ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Alok's ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5s. At the maximum level, players will be able to create an aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases the movement speed of allies by 15%.

Comparison

Both DJ Alok and Jai have incredible in-game abilities. However, a significant difference is that the latter's ability is passive, while Alok's power is an active one. Both are equally suitable for players with an aggressive playing style.

While choosing one character over another is entirely subjective, it is a matter of preference and the inclination towards ammunition or health in close-quarter combat. DJ Alok's ability is slightly more useful than Jai's, considering it also increases the ally's speed.

Players can avail DJ Alok from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds, while the Jai character can be acquired via the BeTheHero event in-game. Users can also click here to know more about getting the Jai character for free in Garena Free Fire.

