PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

Two of the most successful and widely played battle royale games on low-end Android smartphones are PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire. They both want to reach a wider audience by focusing on low-end Android smartphone users.

While both titles are well-optimized for budget devices, this article compares the gameplay and graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire on devices with 2 GB RAM to see which works better.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire for 2 GB RAM devices

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Both games have battle royale cores, which means players win matches by being the last person standing on the virtual battlefield. In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players compete to win matches on an island.

In Free Fire, 50 players land on an island and compete to win the game. Almost every match in both games lasts about 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

The maps in PUBG Mobile Lite have more detail and texture, making for a more immersive gameplay experience. The game runs smoothly on Android devices with 2 GB of RAM but can produce up to 60 frames per second on higher-end devices.

Graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

The graphics for Free Fire have been optimized for lower-end devices. But in reality, even with the recommended 2 GB RAM, the game delivers a smooth 30 - 45 FPS experience.

With a 4 GB RAM device or above, the game can deliver up to 60 frames per second, and with high-end devices, this can be increased to 90 frames per second.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both of these titles have been developed to run on almost any device. Hence, both will run decently on 2 GB RAM devices. PUBG Mobile Lite has a slight edge given its rich graphics, but it has a more interactive overall experience. Since Free Fire is less graphically intensive, it has more interesting features like pets, characters, etc.

Free Fire is recommended for players looking for a highly immersive battle royale experience. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is a great choice for a simple battle royale experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Players can always have their own views and choices.

