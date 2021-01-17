PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 1GB RAM phones in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are widely recognized titles. While separate companies have developed both, they address the needs of lower RAM device consumers.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire run seamlessly on 1GB and 2GB RAM devices and deliver amazing and immersive gameplay. With quite limited device specifications, these two games are very effective in providing a fantastic gaming experience.

This article discusses the minimum system specifications of these offerings and analyzes the best for 1 GB RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Both games have the same device specifications and can be played on 1GB RAM phones.

Gameplay style and quality

As both games use the battle royale as their base, they have the same theme as the last man standing. PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players who land on an island and fight to survive and win the title.

Free Fire has 50 players arriving on an island to fight and win the game after destroying all other competitors.

These two titles have almost the same time span for a single match. Games usually last for about 20 minutes.

Graphics quality

PUBG Mobile Lite has a lot more detaile with a realistic feel in its graphics, as it is developed by Unreal Engine 4. It has excellent map details and design elements that contribute to the immersive feel of the game.

Free Fire has a more cartoonish approach to optimizing the visuals of the title. The maps has bright color schemes that are appealing to players.

Conclusion: Which is better?

The devices with or above 4 GB of RAM will run these games on a 60 FPS limit. Players can't expect these games to run on lower RAM devices at maximum capacity.

As both these titles' minimum spec is 1GB RAM, both of them can run effortlessly on 1GB RAM devices without any lag.

Players will probably opt for Free Fire over PUBG Mobile Lite as the former has far more gameplay modes and features to offer to the players at 1GB RAM.