PUBG Mobile Lite vs. Free Fire: Which game is better for lower RAM devices?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are well-known titles. Although both were developed by different companies, they fulfill the needs of lower RAM device users.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can run smoothly on devices with 1 GB and 2 GB RAM and can still offer impressive and immersive gameplay. With very minimum system requirements, these two games are quite successful in delivering a great gaming experience.

This article looks at the minimum system requirements of these offerings and analyzes the better one for lower RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Advertisement

Both titles have almost the same system requirements and are playable in 1 GB RAM phones. Hence, after the system requirements, the gameplay and graphic optimization of these games will be the primary concern of this article.

Gameplay

Image via Pol Games/YouTube

As both titles feature battle royale as the core, they share the same theme of the last man standing. PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players dropping on an island and battling it out to survive and win the game.

Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island to fight it out and win the game after eliminating all other opponents.

Both these titles also almost share the same time duration for a single match, i.e., around 20 minutes.

Though the time durations are the same, the game modes available in Free Fire and the character choices are way more than PUBG Mobile Lite. Users can experience much more variety and versatility while playing the former.

Graphics

Image via HelpTrick/YouTube

Advertisement

As it is designed by the Unreal Engine 4 (the company that usually designs PC games), PUBG Mobile Lite has much more detailing and a real life-like feel in its visuals. It has excellent map textures and in-depth color schemes, which adds to the game's immersive experience.

However, Free Fire has a more arcade-styled and cartoonish approach towards the graphics optimization of the game. Still, it has vibrant color schemes throughout the maps, which is alluring to the gamers.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Both these titles offer great gameplay with appreciative graphics. They can run on a 60 FPS cap on devices with 4 GB RAM or above. However, players cannot expect to run these games at max cap in lower RAM devices.

As previously stated, the minimum requirement for these two games is 1 GB RAM, and hence, they can run pretty well on those devices. As they have a similar capacity to run on lower RAM devices, it is recommended for players to play Free Fire.

It offers plenty of in-game features with various other new and unique modes that PUBG Mobile Lite can not provide.