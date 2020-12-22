PUBG Mobile Lite vs. Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are prominent titles in the mobile battle royale community. The former is developed by Tencent Studios and the latter by Garena. Though different companies publish both titles, they have the same aim in the mobile gaming market.

Both titles' primary purpose is to fulfill the needs and satisfy the wants of lower-end device users. PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are specially designed to run on devices having 1 GB and 2 GB RAM. However, players often find it difficult to choose between the two.

This article will thoroughly analyze and discuss the requirements of both titles, along with their hardware support for lower-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

As both titles have a minimum system requirement of 1 GB RAM, it is evident that both will run smoothly on 2 GB RAM phones. However, to see which is better, this article now compares them according to their hardware optimization and support via graphics and gameplay.

Gameplay

Both titles feature battle royale as the core, thus sharing the same theme of surviving till the end. PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players, and Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island, duking it out against each other to win the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire both have the same time duration for a match, i.e., around 20 minutes per round.

Although the time durations are the same, both titles have unique gameplay approaches and game modes to offer players.

Graphics

Graphics and visuals are other vital aspects to determine the hardware support of a game. Free Fire has a cartoonish approach with more inclination towards arcade-style gameplay. However, it has vibrant color schemes with rich color contrasts, which fascinates most of the players.

Unlike Free Fire, PUBG Mobile Lite has a more realistic approach towards the game's graphics and visuals. Designed by Unreal Engine 4, it provides a realistic and life-like feel to the gamers while on the virtual battleground. This game also has more grandiose color schemes, detailed map textures, and subtle color contrasts worthy of the gaming experience.

Conclusion

Both these titles offer great gameplay with admiring graphics. They support 60 FPS frame rate only on 4GB RAM devices and above, and players cannot expect the same on 2 GB RAM devices.

As mentioned earlier, the minimum requirement for these two games is 1 GB RAM, and hence, they can run pretty well on 2 GB RAM devices. As they have a similar capacity to run on lower RAM devices, it is recommended for players to play Free Fire over PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game modes and character choices available in Free Fire are better and more versatile than PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to qualify one game over another .