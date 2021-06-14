PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices after the latest updates?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire lead the mobile battle royale segment in the esports community. These games are renowned for their fantastic performance on low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have recently received updates. Though the former did not include any major in-game changes other than a new season, Free Fire saw its OB28 version update with lots of UI changes and extra features.

This article compares both titles to see which one is a better performer on 2 GB RAM Android devices after the latest updates.

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Because both games are based on the BR genre, the fundamental idea is that the sole survivor wins the match.

However, the game mechanics differ. PUBG Mobile Lite has more realistic elements, whereas Free Fire offers dynamic gameplay features like characters with abilities, pets, surfboarding, a launchpad, etc.

PUBG Mobile Lite pits 60 players against each other on an island to defeat opponents and win matches. Meanwhile, 50 Free Fire players land on an island and compete to win the game.

The average match duration of these two titles is roughly 15 to 20 mins.

Graphics

There have been no such major changes in Free Fire's "Graphics" section after the OB28 update. It offers average quality gameplay graphics with minimal detailing but high frame rate options (60 FPS on 4 GB RAM devices and above).

PUBG Mobile Lite gives a life-like feel to players on the virtual battleground with great details and well-designed map structures. It also offers 60 FPS frame rate support on 3 GB RAM devices and above.

Verdict: Which is better, PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are great titles to play on 2 GB RAM devices as they are compatible with such phones. But, in the end, it comes to the choice of the player.

If they like to get the realistic, classic battle royale feel, users can go for PUBG Mobile Lite. Players with a knack for experimenting with dynamic and unique features in a BR title can opt for Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions. Players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.

Edited by Ravi Iyer