PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two well-known battle royale games created, especially for low-end Android devices. These games aim to provide the best gaming experience possible on low-end Android devices.

Since the two games have the same objective, players often pit them against each other to see which one is superior. This article would compare the gameplay and graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire on mid-range smartphones with 4 GB RAM to better see which is better.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay comparison

Since both games are of the battle royale genre, the only survivor on the virtual battlefield wins the match. In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players clash on an island to beat opponents and win the match. At the same time, 50 players land on an island to fight and win the game in Free Fire.

A single match lasts roughly the same amount of time in both titles, with each match running up to 15-20 minutes.

Graphics comparison

PUBG Mobile Lite is more immersive, offering players a more realistic environment. It includes a lot of map descriptions as well as illustrations with a lot of contrast. The game also runs flawlessly on high-end devices at 60 frames per second.

Due to visual optimization, Free Fire also stands out from other BR titles. The graphics in the game are more arcade-like. It does, however, have significantly improved color choices and 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices (4 GB RAM and above), which continue to cater to the majority of gamers.

Verdict: Which is better?

Since both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire need just 1 GB of RAM, it's a foregone conclusion that they will run at high frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices (60 FPS).

Regardless of how well these two games perform, players can opt for Free Fire. The game has more unique features (characters, pets, abilities) and a much more diversified gaming experience than PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions. Players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.