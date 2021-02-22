PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM phones in 2021?

Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are eminent names in the esports industry. They offer incredible experiences to users, especially to those with low-end devices.

Both titles have the same survival theme but have a different approach towards gameplay physics and graphics optimization. This article shares their minimum device requirements and compares the two titles to see the better performer on 4 GB RAM phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay

Since both titles belong to the battle royal genre, being the only survivor on the virtual landscape is its primary concept. PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players on an island to battle opponents and win the match.

Free Fire sees 50 players land on the island and has a similar goal of fighting and surviving until gamers win by emerging as the last man standing.

A single match in both titles is covered in almost the same duration. Each round has an average time of around 20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is natural, realistic, and gives a much more life-like experience to players. It has both comprehensive map textures and high contrast frames. The game also runs flawlessly on high-end devices with 60 FPS frame rates.

Here, Free Fire distinguishes itself with its graphic optimization. The game is more cartoonish and arcade-styled. However, it has much-improved color schemes and 60 FPS frame rates on high-end platforms (4 GB RAM and above) that appear to draw in most gamers.

Conclusion: PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire?

As both titles need a minimum device requirement of at least 1 GB RAM, it is self-evident that both are readily accessible and playable on 4 GB RAM devices with high frame rates.

However, players can opt for Free Fire regardless of performance. It offers a wider variety of unique features and will give a superior gaming experience than PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions, and players can choose whichever game they want to play.