PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most popular BR titles present in the esports community for low and mid-range smartphones. While Garena Free Fire has an approach of its own in the Battle Royale genre, PUBG Mobile Lite is a replica of PUBG Mobile, which serves lower budget smartphones.

Both these games have quite impressive graphics, which enhances the gameplay experience of a player. In this article, we analyze the graphics support of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire in detail.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite: Analyzing the Graphics support

PUBG Mobile Lite

Graphics section of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has been developed by Tencent Games to satisfy the budget smartphone customers by providing them with the same exhilarating experience of PUBG Mobile without being laggy or choppy.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a wide range of options in its 'Graphics' settings, starting from Smooth to Balanced, HD, and HDR. However, the HDR option isn't available for every smartphone. It also allows its players to choose the Frame rate settings, which ascends from Low to Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme.

The game caters up to a maximum setting of HD and Extreme (60 fps) in a moderate mid-range smartphone, providing the player with an extremely smooth gameplay experience.

Free Fire

Graphics section of Free Fire

Formerly, Free Fire was a game that could only function between 30-40 fps on all the devices. However, much later in a recent update, Free Fire have upgraded their Graphics support. The game now offers its players with graphics support such as Smooth, Standard, and Ultra, which can be further classified as Brightness, High FPS, High RES, and Shadow.

Under the Ultra support, a player can choose the maximized option available and play the game between 40-55 FPS, experiencing buttery smooth gameplay for every range of devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire, which game has better graphics?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite enable ultra-edge graphics with a high frame rate, providing an immersive gameplay experience. Although both these games share the same BR genre, the in-game graphics styling is totally different from each other.

Free Fire is more inclined towards an animated and arcade-style gameplay, while PUBG Mobile Lite intends to provide a more realistic and life-like feel to the players during the gameplay. In this context, with much more sharpness and a real-life experience, PUBG Mobile Lite has the upper hand over the Graphics section of Free Fire.

Overall, both these games provide excellence when it comes to the service of mid-range and low-range smartphones with such appreciable graphics support.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to qualify one game over another in terms of Graphics support.