PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 hardest titles to achieve in the game

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular title that is especially beloved among users with lower-end smartphones. This game provides the same thrills and adventures as its better cousin, PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite also has a similar feature where players can achieve titles. These can be displayed on his/her profile to depict his/her skills and credibility in the game. Some of these titles are easy to obtain, while others are tougher to accomplish.

In this article, we list down some of the toughest titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Three most challenging titles to acquire in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Chicken Expert

Image Credits: The golden pan

The 'Chicken Expert' title is not easy to attain. A player has to win a classic solo match while being in the Platinum tier or above by killing enemies using different weapons like ARs, SMGs, Shotguns, Vehicles, grenades, Sniper rifles, DMRs, etc.

It requires a lot of time, patience, practice, and grinding to accomplish this title.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top five easiest titles to achieve in the game in October 2020

Advertisement

2) Commando

Image Credits: Youtube

Accomplishing the 'Commando' title is the real hustle in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has a requirement of winning 50 classic solo matches without equipping any helmet, vests, or backpacks, while also being in Platinum tier and above.

Winning even a single match without these accessories seems impractical, and this title requires 50 Chicken Dinners without these basic utilities and armories. Without these, it is impossible to survive till the end, and the 'Commando' title undoubtedly gives a tough time to whoever is trying to achieve it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite: How to reset sensitivity settings

3) Sharpshooter

Image Credits: The golden pan

Advertisement

This is also a title that ruthlessly tests the skillset and ability of a player. The 'Sharpshooter' title requires a gamer to be in the Platinum tier or above, and without missing a single shot, he/she has to kill three enemies 50 meters away consecutively via a headshot, all in a classic solo match.

This title is extremely difficult to achieve, as a player without insane aim cannot take down three enemies consecutively from 50 meters away. It requires constant effort from him/her to be completed in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: The titles listed above may not be of the same difficulty for every person. What may seem to be difficult to one might not be so for another.