PUBG Mobile Lite vs. Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two mega-popular titles in the esports industry. They are known for their low-end device support while offering an impressive and immersive gameplay experience with great graphics support.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have been developed to fulfill the needs of low-end device users. Hence, the system requirements of both games are quite similar.

This article looks at the best-optimized graphics and supportive gameplay provided by the two titles to find out which is better for low-spec phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire, which game has better graphics in 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Overall, the minimum system requirement and file installation size are the same for both titles, which can run on 1 GB RAM phones. Hence, it is evident that they can run at their maximum potential on 4 GB RAM devices.

This article will now look at the graphics support of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire.

Graphics support

PUBG Mobile Lite

Image via Pol Games/YouTube

In terms of graphical comparison, PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic, as it is designed by Unreal Engine 4. The game has high-contrast and intricate details with vibrant map colors and complete detailing, just like PUBG Mobile.

It also offers 60 FPS support on mid-range smartphones. This means it can offer very smooth gameplay to 4 GB RAM device users and will run fluently without any frame drops at this frame rate.

Free Fire

Image via HelpTrick/YouTube

Free Fire, on the other hand, has a more cartoonish approach towards the graphic style. The maps are colorful but not as detailed as PUBG Mobile Lite. It also supports 60 FPS support on mid-range phones.

Hence, on the max cap settings of the game's graphics, i.e., 'Max' and 'Ultra,' it can provide very efficient and smooth gameplay to users at 60 FPS.

Conclusion: Which game has better graphics in 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Both titles are excellent choices for low-end devices as they take up less space and provide good quality gameplay. On 4 GB RAM devices, these games can run at their maximum potential. In terms of the user experience and performance, Free Fire will be a better choice.

The Grena offering provides a broader choice of game modes, along with a versatile playing style with multiple characters. The game can also run smoothly on any low-end device without much lag, providing better and more colorful graphics support than PUBG Mobile Lite.