PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics on Android and iOS devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two widely popular titles in the esports industry. They are well-known for their low-end device support and can also offer an impressive and immersive gaming experience with commendable graphics support.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire's primary aim is to fulfill the needs of low-end device users and can also perform exceptionally well in mid-range and flagship phones.

This article takes a look at the best-optimized graphics settings offered by the two titles to find out which is better for Android and iOS devices.

Graphics in PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire for Android and iOS devices

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements for Android:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements for Android:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

iOS device requirement for both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire:

Both these titles can run efficiently on an iOS version of at least 8.0 or higher.

As the minimum system requirement for both these titles is somewhat similar, the graphics quality will now be looked upon to find out which one is better.

Graphics in PUBG Mobile Lite

Designed by Unreal Engine 4 (the company that usually designs PC games), the game has rich contrast and minute details with vibrant map colors and in-depth map texture designing similar to PUBG Mobile.

The game also offers 60 FPS support on mid-range smartphones along with smooth gameplay for Android and iOS users. It will run effortlessly without any frame drops at this frame rate.

Graphics in Free Fire

On the other hand, Free Fire is not very sophisticated with visuals and has a more cartoonish approach towards the game's graphic styling.

The maps are colorful and vibrant but fail to give the life-like feel like PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the game supports a 60 FPS frame rate on mid-range phones.

Hence, users can enjoy smooth and efficient gameplay at the max graphics settings, i.e., "Max" and "Ultra," which provides the users with 60 FPS frame rate support.

Which one is better?

Both these titles have impressive graphics quality with a rich gameplay experience. Overall, PUBG Mobile Lite has a much more sophisticated look than Free Fire, which makes it a clear winner.

Though PUBG Mobile Lite has better graphics for Android and iOS devices, Free Fire has better gameplay modes and features to explore within the game.