PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for low-end phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are renowned titles in the battle royale community. The former is developed by Tencent Studios, and the latter is developed by Garena.

The main aim of both titles is to fulfill the requirements of lower-end device users. Players have always found it hard to choose between the two.

This article analyzes the prerequisites of the two titles, alongside their hardware support for lower-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire for low-end phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Graphics and gameplay

Free Fire hosts a 10-minute game that places players on a remote island, where they are pitted against 49 other players, all seeking survival.

PUBG Mobile Lite also has 60 players dropping onto a 2km x 2km island rich in resources and fight it out for survival in a shrinking battlefield.

These two games share the same core of battle royale and almost the similar gameplay mechanics. However, the graphics of both these games contrast each other in several ways.

PUBG Mobile Lite uses Unreal Engine 4 and builds on the original PUBG MOBILE gameplay. It has realistic textures along with vibrant color schemes and detailed in-game frames.

On the other hand, Free Fire has a more cartoonish approach towards its graphic styling and lacks a realistic touch. But, it has smooth graphics and colorful in-game frames that make it much appealing to the players.

Conclusion

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire will be a great game to play on lower-end devices due to their low-end device support.

The two titles offer 60FPS frame rate support but are not available for 1GB or 2GB RAM phones. However, they still provide the best and the most optimized gameplay with good graphics to their players.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the clear winner in terms of graphics and visualization as it has great textures and detailed frame designing. Nonetheless, Free Fire also is very vibrant in terms of its graphics support.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is the choice of every individual to select any game according to their preference.