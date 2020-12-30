PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for mid-range Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are trendy in the mobile battle royale community. Both games are made to fulfill the needs of lower-end device users.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are specially designed to run on devices having 1 GB and 2 GB RAM. Hence, mid-range devices with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM can efficiently run both games.

This article analyzes and compares the requirements of both, as well as their hardware support, for mid-range devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Both of them have almost the same minimum system requirements. This article now compares the two titles on the fundamental aspect of their gameplay and graphics to see which one has the better hardware support.

Gameplay

Image via Pol Games/YouTube

Both titles share the same core of battle royale with the central theme of the last man standing. PUBG Mobile Lite allows 60 players, and Free Fire 50, to land on an island and fight against each other.

Although both these games have almost the same average match duration of 15 minutes, the in-game mechanics and gameplay style of PUBG Mobile Lite is far different from that of Free Fire.

Graphics

Image via HelpTrick/YouTube

Free Fire consists of a cartoonish approach with more inclination towards arcade-style gameplay. However, it also has high color contrast schemes with vibrant and colorful frames that attract most players.

PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic in its graphics, providing a realistic and life-like feel to gamers.

Overall, the rich map textures and in-game detailings are worthy of the gaming experience.

Conclusion: PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire?

Both titles are successful in satisfying the needs and wants of players. They offer generous support and smooth functioning on a mid-range Android device.

For the graphical and visual experience, gamers can opt for PUBG Mobile Lite. However, for multiple game modes and plenty of in-game features, Free Fire will be the best bet.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference to choose one game over another.