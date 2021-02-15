PUBG Mobile Lite vs Garena Free Fire: Which game is better for high-end phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire are two of the most prominent names in the esports industry. Not only do they offer a great gameplay experience, but they also cater to the users having low-end devices.

Both titles share the same core of survival but have different gameplay mechanics as well as graphics optimization. This article lists the minimum device requirement of these titles and compares the two games to see which performs better on high-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay

Since the two titles belong to the battle royale genre, their primary concept is that of the sole survivor on the virtual ground. PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players who land on an island to battle adversaries and achieve triumph.

Free Fire has 50 players on the island and follows a similar objective of battling and surviving till the last to win.

A single match in both titles nearly covers the same time duration. The average of each round is around 15 to 20 minutes long.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is real, natural, and has a life-like feel. Players can have almost the same experience as its original version - PUBG Mobile, in its lighter variant. It has detailed map textures as well as high contrast frames. The game also runs seamlessly on high-end devices with 60 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire contrasts here with its graphic optimization. The game is more cartoonish and is arcade-styled. However, it has much better color schemes and 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices that seems to attract most players.

Conclusion

As both these titles have a minimum device requirement of at least 1 GB RAM, it is pretty evident that both can run effortlessly on high-end devices (4 GB RAM and above) with high frame rates.

However, regardless of the performance, players can opt for Free Fire over PUBG Mobile Lite. The former can offer a better gameplay experience with its vast spread of exclusive features.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions, and players can choose whichever game they want to play.