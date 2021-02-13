5 best Free Fire characters for 8000 coins in February 2021

Garena Free Fire offers a horde of characters in the game, and almost all of them are available in the Store section. They can be purchased with either gold coins or via diamonds except for the two recent additions - Skyler and Shirou.

They are expensive as well as cheap characters available in the Store. However, the cost of Free Fire is measured in gold coins or diamonds. Characters that can be bought with gold coins are cheaper than those which need to be accepted by diamonds.

This article lists down some of the best characters that players can buy with gold coins.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire that can be bought for 8000 gold coins in February 2021

#1 Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire and has a great passive ability called Bushido. Armor penetration increases by 8 percent with every 10 percent decrease in the maximum HP. At the absolute max of his power at every 10% decrease in HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

#2 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco is a great character for Classic matches and team games. She has a great passive ability called Hacker's Eye, which allows her to tag enemy shots for 2 seconds. Tag info will also be shared with teammates. When she is maximized, her tag duration also increases.

#3 Laura

Laura is the optimal choice for beginners. Laura's passive ability is called Sharp Shooter, and it increases the accuracy of any weapon by 10 when scoped in. Once Laura is maximized, she can improve the accuracy of a weapon by 30 when scoped in.

#4 Miguel

As per the in-game description, "Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces." He has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which allows the player to gain 30 EP for each kill. It may not be of much use at its initial level, but as soon as Miguel is maximized, his ability increases significantly, and players will gain 80EP for each kill.

#5 Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma is a great supporting character and is mainly used in skill combos because of her unique passive ability called Arms-Dealing. Her ability allows players to carry 30 extra AR ammo without taking up any inventory space.

When she is maximized, players can carry 180 extra AR ammo, which greatly benefits during Ranked matches or early Classic mode fights.

