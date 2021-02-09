Beaston vs Detective Panda in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire boasts a large variety of pets who, like the in-game characters, have special abilities that give players an advantage in a match.

Beaston is one of the most recent additions to the list of pets in Free Fire. Meanwhile, Detective Panda remains one of the most sought-after pets in the game.

This article compares the two pets to determine which is the better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Beaston in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings.

This ability restores 4HP upon every kill. When maximized to level 7, Detective Panda's ability can restore 10HP upon every kill.

Beaston's ability - Helping Hand

Beaston in Free Fire

Beaston has a great ability called Helping Hand. At its initial level, it increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs and smoke grenades by 10%.

When maximized to level 7, the throwing distance is increased by 30%.

Verdict: Which is a better pet?

Both Beaston and Detective Panda are great pets to have in Free Fire. However, based on their abilities, Detective Panda is a better pet to use than Beaston.

While Beaston can increase the throwing range of certain items, Panda's ability to restore HPs upon a kill is incredibly useful for players on the battleground, especially in the midst of intense combat.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

