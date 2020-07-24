PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Season 15 and first-anniversary leaks

PUBG Mobile Lite has become a popular battle royale game among players with low-end smartphones. The game also features a mini version of the Royale Pass, called the Winner Pass, which features some great rewards for players who purchase it.

PUBG Mobile Lite will soon arrive with its latest Winner Pass for Season 15, and it will offer great outfits, weapon skins, and lots more. In this article, we discuss some of the significant PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 15 leaks, along with any first-anniversary reward leaks.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 15 rewards

The new season of the Winner Pass will arrive soon in PUBG Mobile Lite, and here are some of the major leaks of the Season 15 pass.

New weapon skins

L&Q Chicken M762 skin

The new season of the Winner Pass will arrive with two exciting weapon skins. The first one is of the Scar-L, called White and Purple Scar-L. The second skin is of the Beryl M762, called L&Q Chicken M762. Both these skins are colourful and will provide some funk to the player's character in PUBG Mobile Lite.

New mythic outfits

Winner pass season 15 mythic outfit

Also being added is a mythic dress at the final rank of the Winner Pass in Season 15, called the Brilliant Anniversary set. The outfit looks pretty cool and matches the anniversary theme of PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, a backpack and headgear will be available in this pass.

Advertisement

First anniversary rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite will also launch some great outfits and other finishes for its first anniversary celebrations.

Outfits

PUBG Mobile Lite first anniversary outfits

The first-anniversary crate will feature a mythic outfit called Anniversary set. Also, matching headgear with colourful effects will arrive along with the gear.

Vehicle skins

PUBG Mobile Lite Mirado skin

A new mythic skin for the Mirado is also coming to PUBG Mobile Lite on the occasion of the first anniversary. The vehicle is named as Anniversary Mirado and is the only mythic vehicle in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Tips to reach conqueror quickly in Season 14