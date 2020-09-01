PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Season 16 rewards announced

The Winner Pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite that provides the users with a wide range of items at every level. Season 16's Winner Pass has finally arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite, and now, the users can avail the new skins and other exclusive items.
There's also a free variant of the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite, but its rewards are quite limited. Here are all the prizes of both the variants of Season 16's winner pass.
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 16 Winner Pass rewards
Free pass
- WP Level 1: 500 BP
- WP Level 2: 50 Silver
- WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 5: Lethal Rabbit Boots
- WP Level 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 9: 65 Silver
- WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 16)
- WP Level 12: Lethal Rabbit Pants
- WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 15: Godzilla Movie Parachute (Yellow)
- WP Level 17: 120 Silver
Elite pass
- WP Level 1: Lethal Rabbit Top and Bunny Dance emote
- WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet
- WP Level 3: 35 BC
- WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 5: Lobster Cover
- WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 16)
- WP Level 7: 1000 BP
- WP Level 8: 45 BC
- WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 10: Lethal Rabbit Mask and Dolphin Finish
- WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 12: Monster Backpack
- WP Level 13: 50 BC
- WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 16)
- WP Level 15: Dragonling Helmet
- WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 17: 100 Silver
- WP Level 18: 50 BC
- WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 20: Lobster Set
- WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate
- WP Level 23: 50 BC
- WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 25: Lifeguard UAZ
- WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 27: 100 Silver
- WP Level 28: 50 BC
- WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Level 30: Draconic Fury - AKM
Published 01 Sep 2020, 15:28 IST