PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Season 16 rewards announced

The Winner Pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite that provides the users with a wide range of items at every level. Season 16's Winner Pass has finally arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite, and now, the users can avail the new skins and other exclusive items.

There's also a free variant of the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite, but its rewards are quite limited. Here are all the prizes of both the variants of Season 16's winner pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 16 Winner Pass rewards

Free pass

WP Level 1: 500 BP

WP Level 2: 50 Silver

WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Lethal Rabbit Boots

WP Level 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 9: 65 Silver

WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 16)

WP Level 12: Lethal Rabbit Pants

WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 15: Godzilla Movie Parachute (Yellow)

WP Level 17: 120 Silver

Elite pass

WP Level 1: Lethal Rabbit Top and Bunny Dance emote

WP Level 2: Season Portable Closet

WP Level 3: 35 BC

WP Level 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Lobster Cover

WP Level 6: Mission Card (Season 16)

WP Level 7: 1000 BP

WP Level 8: 45 BC

WP Level 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 10: Lethal Rabbit Mask and Dolphin Finish

WP Level 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 12: Monster Backpack

WP Level 13: 50 BC

WP Level 14: Mission Card (Season 16)

WP Level 15: Dragonling Helmet

WP Level 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 17: 100 Silver

WP Level 18: 50 BC

WP Level 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 20: Lobster Set

WP Level 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 22: WP Gold Crate

WP Level 23: 50 BC

WP Level 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 25: Lifeguard UAZ

WP Level 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 27: 100 Silver

WP Level 28: 50 BC

WP Level 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 30: Draconic Fury - AKM

