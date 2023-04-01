PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 47 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

One of the primary ways that PUBG Mobile Lite players can obtain premium cosmetics and other items in the game is through the Winner Pass. The title's developers release a new pass every month.

Winner Pass Season 47 has arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite following the conclusion of the March iteration. It features an emote, multiple costumes, and many other items as part of the paid and free rewards.

End date and price of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 47

The price of Winner Pass Season 47 (Image via Tencent)

PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 47 begins on April 1, 2023, and players are incredibly excited about its arrival. The pass will remain accessible for a month, and players will have until April 30, 2023, to get their hands on its rewards.

To get the premium rewards, players must upgrade to either of these two versions of the pass: Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus. The former will set them back 280 BC, while the latter will cost 800 BC.

Rewards offered by Winner Pass Season 47

All the rewards offered by the new Winner Pass of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent)

Here is a list of all the rewards that can be won in PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 47:

Rank 1: Veteran Agent Set, Overjoyed emote, and WP Supply Voucher (free item)

Rank 2: Season Portable Closet

Rank 3: 20 BC

Rank 4: 2x EXP Card 1-hour

Rank 5: Flamewraith Avatar Frame and Veteran Agent Glasses (free item)

Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 47)

Rank 7: 1000 BP and Premier Outfit Coupon (free item)

Rank 8: 20 BC

Rank 9: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 10: Metallic Marshall Cover and 65 Silver (free item)

Rank 11: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 12: Parachute Trail (Yellow) and 2x BP Card 1-Hour (free item)

Rank 13: 20 BC

Rank 14: Mission Card (Season 47)

Rank 15: Diamond Queen Set and Inked Battleground Parachute (free item)

Rank 16: 2x BP Card 1 Hour

Rank 17: 100 Silver and Mission Card (free item)

Rank 18: 20 BC

Rank 19: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 20: Poker King – AKM and Count Hat (free item)

Rank 21: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 22: WP Gold Crate

Rank 23: 20 BC

Rank 24: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 25: Crooked Flush – Machete, Premier Outfit Coupon and 2x EXP Card 1-Hour (free item)

Rank 26: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 27: 100 Silver

Rank 28: 20 BC

Rank 29: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 30: Alloy Armor Backpack and Diamond Queen Headgear (free item)

Rank 31: Paint

Rank 32: 20 BC

Rank 33: Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 34: 20 BC

Rank 35: Shimmer Power Helmet

Rank 36: Motorcycle (Popularity)

Rank 37: 20 BC

Rank 38: Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 39: 20 BC

Rank 40: Smiling Clown – Mosin-Nagant

Rank 41: Paint

Rank 42: 20 BC

Rank 43: Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 44: 20 BC

Rank 45: Metallic Marshall Set

Rank 46: Motorcycle (Popularity)

Rank 47: 20 BC

Rank 48: Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 49: 20 BC

Rank 50: Flamerider Buggy and Count Set (free item)

Players can advance through these ranks by completing missions over the course of the season. If they manage to progress through them all, they will earn every reward available in PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 47.

