How to get free Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite with battle coins (BC)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular title by Krafton released for players using low-end devices. The game offers the same PUBG experience without any requirement for high-end specifications. Players get an HD quality battle royale along with eye-catching dynamics. Developers have added the same Elite Pass system available in other PUBG titles. The Winner Pass offers various colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more. This article discusses how to get a free Winner Pass with battle coins (BC) along with some easy steps to get BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Get free Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite with battle coins (BC)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers two types of Winner Passes for its players. The basic Winner Pass is called Elite Upgrade with benefits like unlocking WP missions. It costs 280 BC per player in the game. Players can increase their WP rank by completing Winner Pass missions to get all the rewards.

The second Winner Pass is called Elite Upgrade Plus. Players can get the Plus Winner Pass for 800 BC. It offers extra perks for players like instant 10 WP rank and bonus vehicle skins and outfits.

Here are some of the easiest ways to get (Battle Coins) BC in PUBG Mobile Lite to purchase the Winner Pass for free:

1) Google Opinion Rewards:

The first method in which players can earn real money for free is through Google Opinion Rewards. The application rewards users with real cash for completing surveys. The surveys are sent to users randomly and can reward up to ₹30 per survey. The app has an easy to understand user interface. The cash earned is sent directly to the linked Google account. Players can redeem their cash via the in-game BC store.

2) Play custom rooms:

Custom rooms on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

The second way to get a free BC or Winner Pass is by playing custom rooms. Players can find lots of YouTube channels hosting these custom rooms and tournaments. Players can showcase their skills in these custom rooms and earn themselves free rewards. These custom rooms are free to participate in and offer rewards like Winner Passes and BC.

NOTE: Players are advised to only purchase BC through legitimate methods like from the in-game store. Using other online stores, like free BC generators, might be fake and could put a player's account at risk.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra