How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite players can equip colorful outfits, customized weapon skins, and much more with the help of the in-game currency called BC. This BC or 'Battle Coins' currency can be purchased via the in-game store using real money. However, some players can't afford to spend real cash in the game for various different reasons. These players are always looking for legit methods to get the currency or earn some easy money to purchase the game's currency. This article will reveal some easy ways to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Two methods to gain free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The first way to get free BC is with the help of Google Opinion Rewards. This particular app is designed and developed by Google and rewards users with real cash after completing in-app surveys. The surveys are sent randomly and reward users with actual money upon completion. Surveys on the app are easy to understand and can be completed in a short period of time.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can head to their smartphone's app store to download the application for free. Players must then add their Google account to the app after installation. When a player has collected enough money, he can visit the in-game store to redeem BC using it.

2) Online giveaways and custom rooms

The second method to get free BC currency is by participating in online giveaways. There are several YouTube channels and other social media handles, hosting daily giveaways. Gamers are advised to keep participating in these giveaways as they generally reward players with BC or Winner Passes.

Another easy method to earn free BC is to play custom rooms. Players can find these custom rooms on YouTube. The winners of these custom rooms are often rewarded with real cash to their account or BC to their in-game account. Higher skilled players can easily earn a fair amount of money and BC for free by playing and winning these matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

NOTE: Players are advised to only purchase BC through legitimate methods like from the in-game store. Using other online stores, like free BC generators, might be fake and could put a player's account at risk.

Edited by Atul S