PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 33 release date, time, and leaked rewards

The Winner Pass is one of the best methods for players to get exclusive items in PUBG Mobile Lite. The tier-based reward system is updated every month, with a new pass being introduced on the 1st of each month.

Season 32 of the Winner Pass is currently running in the Battle Royale title, and users can acquire it until the end of the month using BC (Battle Coins). Fans are already excited about the arrival of Season 33, and some leaks have emerged on the internet regarding it.

Details of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 33 Winner Pass

Start date and time

The Season 32 pass will end with January (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Season 32 of the pass will be concluding in January. After this, the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 33 Winner Pass will be made available to the game’s community on 1 February.

The expected release date of the pass is 2 am UTC, i.e., 7.30 am IST.

Price

These two paid versions of the Winner Pass can be purchased (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The Winner Pass price is expected to remain the same. The two paid versions, Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, will be available to players for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked rewards

Here are some leaked rewards that might feature in the upcoming pass:

1) Sweet Victory (emote)

Sweet Victory (Image via Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

2) Snow Sakura M16A4

Snow Sakura M16A4 (Image via Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

3) Amazing Journey Backpack

Amazing Journey Backpack (Image via Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

4) Rose Maid Set

Rose Maid Set (Image via Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

5) Ethereal Emblem Motorcycle

Ethereal Emblem Motorcycle (Image via Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

Note: These are just leaks and the developers have not confirmed any rewards.

How to purchase

Once the pass is made available in the game, players can follow the steps mentioned below to purchase it:

Step 1: After individuals open the battle royale title, they must tap on the ‘WP’ icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Upon clicking on that, they will be taken to the pass section, and the Season 33 pass will appear on their screen.

Step 3: Gamers can subsequently tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option on the bottom right corner. They can finally choose between the two paid versions and complete the payment to get the Winner Pass.

Edited by Ravi Iyer