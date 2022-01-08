5 best PUBG Mobile Lite weapons in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is a great alternative for battle royale lovers with low-end devices. The game offers significant compatibility to most devices, along with HD graphics.

Gamers can choose from a wide range of weapons, like sniper rifles and assault rifles. With such a huge arsenal, it can be difficult for players to choose the best weapon for them. This article discusses the five best PUBG Mobile Lite weapons to use in 2022.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite weapons in 2022

5) AKM

AKM is a deadly close-range combat weapon for players. The weapon deals great damage per hit in a 1v1 situation with its 7.62mm ammunition. Players can use a compensator to reduce the weapon's high recoil. It can be found in open loot with a high spawn rate.

4) UMP45

UMP45 is a recommended weapon for beginners. The weapon has less recoil and offers reliable sturdiness. Players can attach various attachments, like muzzle, grip, and extra magazine to improve the weapon's attributes. The weapon is suitable for close-range and mid-range gunfights. It is also available in open loot and is a top-class SMG.

3) Groza

Groza is one of the best assault rifles in the game. The weapon is only available in airdrops. Players can knock out an enemy player with 4-5 bullets at close range. The weapon has space for an extra suppressor in its muzzle to boost its stealth. Players can also use an extended quick-draw magazine to increase the ammo capacity from 30 bullets to 40 bullets per round.

2) M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The M416 is the most versatile weapon in the title. The weapon can be used in close-range, mid-range, and long-range battles. Players can shoot accurate mid-range and long-range sprays with proper attachments. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition and is easily available in open loot across all maps.

1) AWM:

AWM is one of the most powerful weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite. The weapon is a bolt-action sniper rifle and can penetrate a level 3 helmet with a single shot. Players can equip the sniper rifle from airdrops. The rifle can be equipped with a suppressor for increased stealth and an extended quick-draw magazine for extra ammo capacity and faster reload.

Edited by Saman