Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the famous BR title PUBG Mobile. The game offers a light and exhilarating survival royale experience on all types of high and low-spec devices.

Sensitivity settings are a great way to improve a player's gameplay. One can change the sensitivity settings from the settings tab. With good sensitivity settings, players can improve their recoil control and aim. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for players to use in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2022.

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for 2022

Camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity settings are handy for changing the speed of camera movement. Players can use these settings to get a good hold of their reaction timing in the game.

They will find it easy to move their crosshairs onto enemy players and defeat them. Here are the suitable camera sensitivity settings for players to use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

ADS sensitivity settings help players to change their movement speed while using the scope-on mode. These sensitivity settings play a significant role in recoil control and shifting aim onto moving enemy players. Players can use the following ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope settings

Gyroscope sensitivity settings need to be enabled from the settings tab. With these sensitivity settings, players can do aim tracing and control recoil by tilting their device.

Gyro sensitivity settings are very helpful in improving a player's reaction timing and mid-range spray. They can apply the following gyroscope sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

NOTE: To better practice the new sensitivity settings, players are advised to visit the training grounds. It will help them make some necessary tweaks to these sensitivity settings and get the perfect set of sensitivities.

