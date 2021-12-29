Best PUBG Mobile Lite settings for headshots in 2GB RAM devices 

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular Battle Royale game that runs smoothly on 2GB RAM devices. Players can install the title from their respective app store for free. The game offers a dynamic BR experience, with 60 players landing on an island to become the ultimate survivor.

The game requires good aim and great head precision. Players with better headshot accuracy have an edge over other players. This article discusses the best settings for PUBG Mobile Lite players for more headshots on 2GB RAM smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite settings for headshots in 2GB RAM devices

1) Crosshair placement:'

The first tip to improve headshots in PUBG Mobile Lite is to have good crosshair placement. The crosshair is the plus (+) sign in the middle of the screen. It helps players trace enemy players' movements and defeat them.

Players can go to training grounds to practice drills related to crosshair placement and connect more bullets to the opponent's head. Gamers are recommended to keep the crosshair on the enemy's head. It will help players improve their reflexes and improve tier ranking.

2) Controls Layout:

The second setting for more headshots in PUBG Mobile Lite is by changing the control setup. Players have the option to change their control setup from the settings menu. Players can customize their controls to a three-finger claw or four-finger claw. It will help players to use more buttons like jump+shoot or crouch+shoot.

However, players are not advised to shift from the default two-thumb control to other setups. Players are advised to go for the most comfortable grip. It will help players to shift the aim to the enemy's head with more ease.

3) Sensitivity Settings:

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Krafton)

Another significant setting that helps players improve headshot accuracy is sensitivity settings. With the help of sensitivity settings, players can greatly enhance their PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay.

To change the sensitivity settings, players can head to the settings menu and look for the Sensitivity menu. In the sensitivity settings, players can change sensitivities for Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope. Here are some of the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for headshots:

Camera sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope settings

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

