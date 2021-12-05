Best PUBG Mobile Lite beginner’s setting for initial games

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most-played games on low-end devices. The title offers great compatibility to a wide range of smartphones. It has attracted lots of new gamers to download and install the game.

However, it can be difficult for newbie players to understand the basic elements of the game. This article discusses some of the best tips for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite for winning initial games.

Settings for beginner players to use in initial PUBG Mobile Lite matches:

1) Play with experienced players:

The first tip for beginner players in PUBG Mobile Lite is to play alongside players with more experience. It will help players to get the basic knowledge of the game and improve their game sense. Players will learn the shooting mechanisms from experienced players. It will also increase the player's technical skills in the game.

2) Control layout:

PUBG Mobile Lite control setup for beginner players (Image via Krafton)

The second tip for beginner players to get better at PUBG Mobile Lite is by changing their control layout. Developers have added an option for players to customize their control setup. It helps players to get more comfortable controls and get better at their gameplay.

3) Sensitivity Settings:

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for beginners (Image via Krafton)

Sensitivity settings also play a major role in helping beginner players to improve their play style. Players can change their sensitivity settings by visiting the settings menu. The title offers the option to change Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope sensitivity settings, which come in very handy in improving aim and recoil control.

4) Good sound sense:

Sound Sense is one of the most important aspects for beginner players to learn in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players will require a good pair of headphones to improve their sound sense. With the help of good sound sense, players can pinpoint the exact locations of the enemy players.

5) Practice in training grounds:

The last tip for PUBG Mobile Lite beginner players is to do daily practice on training grounds. It will help players to improve their reflexes and aiming skills. Players can follow various aim tracing drills as well as movement skills to win most close-range and mid-range battles.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider