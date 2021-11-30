Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity for headshot accuracy in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite offers one of the most realistic shooting experiences for low-range devices, while still offering smooth gameplay. The game provides an intense BR survival concept with immersive dynamics.

Players will deal the most amount of damage by connecting a headshot to the enemy player. For this purpose, players look to change their sensitivity settings to get the best set of sensitivities.

These sensitivity settings help players to push their tier ranks and increase their K/D ratio. This article discusses the sensitivity settings for the camera, ADS, and gyroscope to increase headshot percentage in the lite version of PUBG Mobile.

Sensitivity settings to make hitting headshots easier in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings are helpful to change the speed of viewing the in-game surroundings of a player. With these sensitivities, players can also tweak the sensitivity of their shooting button.

Players can use the following set of camera sensitivity settings to improve headshot accuracy:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS sensitivity settings work when the player is using their scope-on mode in the game. These sensitivity settings help the player to improve their aim transfer and recoil control.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings to use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope settings

Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers its players the option to use their smartphone's gyroscope for aiming and controlling the recoil. With the help of gyroscope sensitivity settings, players can greatly enhance their overall gameplay.

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

NOTE: Players are recommended to make a few changes to these settings, as the quality of the touch and gyroscope can vary from device to device. It will help players to become better at the game and get an ultimate survival experience.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider