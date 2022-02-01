How to top up PUBG Mobile Lite BC for Season 33 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite has just launched its latest Winner Pass in the game. The new Season 33 Winner Pass will feature more cool-looking outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

There are two types of Winner Passes that are available for players with different benefits. Players can get their hands on these passes with the help of Battle Coins (BC) currency.

The currency can be purchased with real cash from the in-game store. This article discusses some easy steps to top up BC to purchase Winner Pass in Season 33.

A step-by-step guide for buying PUBG Mobile Lite BC for Season 33 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite has two types of Winner Passes, namely Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC, and Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC.

Elite Upgrade is the basic version of the Winner Pass, which unlocks the initial WP rewards. Players can complete WP missions to receive various legendary and mythic items. Elite Upgrade Plus offers extra perks like exclusive costumes, instant 10 rank upgrades, bonus vehicles, and plane skins.

Here is a simple guide to purchasing BC in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the 'BC' icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Players will get various packs with different prices and BC values.

Step 4: Players can purchase any of the BC packs based on the Winner Pass they want to purchase.

Step 5: Upon successful payment, players will get the full amount of BC in their account.

Step 6: Now, click on the 'WP' icon on the right side of the in-game lobby.

Step 7: In the WP section, players will need to tap on the 'Upgrade' option to purchase the Winner Pass.

Step 8: Players will get two options while upgrading their Winner Pass, which are Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus.

Step 9: Players can click on the desired Winner Pass to unlock all rewards.

By following this simple process, players can easily top up BC and enjoy amazing items in PUBG Mobile Season 33.

Note: Players are recommended to only purchase BC or other in-game currencies from legal and trusted sources.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan