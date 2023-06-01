PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 49 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

Winner Pass is a common avenue for PUBG Mobile Lite players to get newly minted themed items without having to spend a lot of money. With the introduction of Season 49 to the game, the developers have lined up a number of themed sets, covers, and weapon skins. You will need to upgrade the pass to obtain all available cosmetics.

The Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus will set you back by 800 BC. However, you can purchase only one of the two variants. Moreover, you will also receive 280 BC back upon completing the entire pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 49 Winner Pass details revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 49 Winner Pass is live and will remain accessible to players until June 30, 2023. The pass features two sets of rewards — Free and Elite. Players must complete numerous Daily and Challenge Missions in both cases to earn WP Points and level up through the ranks to win the corresponding item.

Besides grinding through the missions, you can also purchase ranks using UC, although this is far more expensive and is generally not recommended.

The latest Winner Pass will be available until June 30, 2023 (Image via Tencent Games)

As always, this PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass, too, holds tremendous value. Here are some of the most important rewards in the latest season:

Rank 1 – Street Dance emote and Lemon Fresh Set

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 5 – Lemon Fresh Mask (free) and Summer Beach Avatar Frame

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 10 – Forest Mascot Cover

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 15 – Sticky Rice Dumpling Parachute (free) and Lobster Set

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 20 – Lemon Fresh Cover (free) and Shark’s Bite – DP28

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate (Features Crystal Lobster Headgear and Crystal Lobster Set, Golden Spring M762 and Silver)

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 25 – Frog Prince Crowbar and Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 30 – Lobster Cover (free) and Sticky Rice Dumpling Backpack

Rank 32 and 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Scarecrow Minstrel Helmet

Rank 36 – Motorcycle

Rank 37 and 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Armed Hound G36C

Rank 42 and 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Forest Mascot Set

Rank 47 and 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Summer Breeze Set (free) and Armored Carrier

Thus, you should purchase the pass only if you can work hard and complete it.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is blocked in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. As a result, Indian players are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the game. Instead, they may play the localized version of BGMI that recently made a comeback in the country.

