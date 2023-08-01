PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 51 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

Winner Pass is one of the ways developers attempt to keep PUBG Mobile Lite fresh. A new season of the pass is added at the start of every month, bringing a slew of vanity items into the game. With the completion of Season 50, the Season 51 Winner Pass is already live in the battle royale title, and it will run for about a month until the end of August.

Although most premium rewards are lined up in the Elite track, you can collect multiple covers and a set, among other things, in the free track. The details of the rewards and more are provided in the following sections.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 51 rewards and duration

Season 51 Winner Pass has commenced (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The new Winner Pass Season 51 kicked off in the popular battle royale game on August 1, 2023, and is set to continue until August 30, 2023. During this time, you can work through the Daily and Challenge Missions to receive WP Points. You will subsequently progress through the WP Ranks to receive the rewards.

Here is a list of rewards available in Winner Pass Season 51:

Free rewards

Rank 1 – Mission Card (Season 51)

Rank 5 – Honor & Glory Guardian Cover

Rank 10 – 65x Silver

Rank 12 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 15 – Plasmic Portal Parachute

Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 51)

Rank 20 – Easter Egg Headpiece

Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 30 – Lucky Chicken Cover

Rank 50 – Red Menace Outfit

Elite rewards

Rank 1 – Honor & Glory set, and Archery Dance emote

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 5 – Rise of Phoenix Avatar Frame

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 10 – Mystic Artificer Cover

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 15 – Egg Cracker Suit

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 20 – Candy Cane S12K

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 25 – Flametor Machete and Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 30 – Mystic Artificer Backpack

Rank 32 – 20 BC

Rank 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Mystic Artificer Helmet

Rank 37 – 20 BC

Rank 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Ancient Beast UMP45

Rank 42 – 20 BC

Rank 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Mystic Artificer Set

Rank 47 – 20 BC

Rank 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Alligator Buggy

Price of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 51

Here is the price of the Winner Pass Season 51 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The price of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 51 has not changed, and you are required to spend about 280 BC for the Elite Upgrade. On the other hand, the Elite Upgrade Plus will essentially set you back by 800 BC. In the latter case, you will unlock 10 Ranks, giving you a head start.

By reaching the final level, you will also gain 280 BC back in the game. Thus, the Elite Upgrade cost is essentially refunded to the players.

How to upgrade PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 51?

You can access the Winner Pass by following the steps below (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Here are the steps that you may follow to upgrade Winner Pass Season 51:

Step 1: Open the Winner Pass section by clicking its icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Press the Upgrade Pass option in the bottom right corner to proceed to the following interface.

Step 3: Click the button below the preferred variant and confirm the purchase to receive the upgraded pass.

Note that you can only purchase one of the two variants per season, which cannot be changed. Thus, you must carefully make this selection.