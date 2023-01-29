How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite (2023)

PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) is an in-game currency that players can use to purchase various items such as skins, weapons, and more. While earning BC through normal gameplay is possible, many players may seek ways to obtain it for free.

It is imperative to note that utilizing hacks or cheats to acquire Battle Coins (BC) without proper means of acquisition can result in the termination of one's account.

However, this should not be viewed as a deterrent to obtaining BC, as there are legitimate methods to acquire such currency without resorting to illicit means.

Disclaimer : PUBG Mobile Lite is blocked in India, and players from the country are advised to refrain from playing the game.

Methods to obtain free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

It is incumbent upon players of PUBG Mobile Lite to be aware of the various means through which one may acquire Battle Coins (BC) without resorting to illegitimate methods.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

One method for obtaining Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite without resorting to illicit means is using the application Google Opinion Rewards.

This platform offers users the opportunity to earn real-world currency through the completion of surveys, which are randomly presented within the application. The earned funds are deposited into the user's linked Google account upon completing these surveys. It should be noted that this method is available as of 2022.

3) Daily Missions

Missions in PUBG Mobile Lite

To acquire Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite the right way, it is recommended that players consistently engage in the daily missions available within the game.

Upon logging in, players should navigate to the "Missions" tab to access and complete these tasks, which offers the opportunity to earn BC as a reward.

It should be noted that consistency in completing these daily missions is crucial to maximizing the potential for earning BC through this method.

4) From participating in giveaways

Another means of obtaining Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite without resorting to illicit means is participating in giveaways hosted by various YouTube channels.

These giveaways typically offer BC or Winner Passes as their primary reward for the winner. By participating in such giveaways, players have the opportunity to acquire BC for their in-game accounts.

It is worth noting that these giveaways are often hosted daily, providing players with frequent opportunities to earn BC through this method.

5) Participating in customs

In addition to participating in giveaways, players can also acquire Battle Coins (BC) by participating in custom rooms or tournaments that offer real-world currency or BC as prizes.

These custom rooms can be found on various platforms, such as YouTube and Discord channels. Participating in these tournaments and custom rooms allows players to earn BC or real money through their gameplay, providing an additional legitimate means of obtaining BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

It is important to note that these rooms and tournaments may have rules and regulations, and players should read and understand them before participating.

6) Redeem Codes/Google play gift cards

Another method to obtain free BC is using redeem codes or Google Play gift cards. These codes can be obtained from the official game handles.

Once a code has been acquired, players can navigate to the official game's website to redeem the code and receive the corresponding reward.

Furthermore, various platforms may offer gift cards as rewards to subscribers or followers, which can be exchanged for real cash. It is recommended that players subscribe to these platforms to potentially acquire gift cards.

