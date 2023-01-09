PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.24.0 update: How to download, APK link, file size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has become an increasingly popular mobile segment and caters to users with entry-level devices that need help to run its better version. Users can enjoy the game on devices with 1 GB RAM, while the installation pack is about 500 MB.

The latest 0.24.0 update came out a few days ago, including several exciting new features, such as the ability to choose a game server, among other features to engage the users. This is a welcome update for users, considering the game has no predetermined release schedule.

Since the game is only accessible on the Android platform, you can access the Google Play Store to download the latest version of the client. Simultaneously, the developers released the APK file on the official website, enabling the option to sideload the game.

Guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 update on Android devices

Below is a guide to download the game using the APK file (Image via Sportskeeda)

You may repeat the set of instructions given in the following section to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file:

Step 1: Access PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website on any web browser. You may utilize the link given below to visit the webpage.

Website: "https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US/."

After you reach the website, tap on the "APK Download" button to proceed (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Click on the APK download button beside the Google Play Store option to initiate the 0.24.0 APK download.

The latest APK file weighs around 675 MB. Furthermore, you may have to download a few files within the game, and sufficient storage space is required for installation.

Step 3: Access the downloads folder and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 APK.

However, you must enable the "Install from Unknown Source” option from your device’s settings before proceeding with the installation.

Open the game and sign in to enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can open the game and sign in to your account to enjoy the latest version.

In a few cases, players may receive a parsing error message during the installation process. This might be due to an incomplete APK file, incompatibility with the device, or when the phone needs installation permissions.

Thus, you may first attempt to reinstall the APK, and if the problem persists, you may download it again from the official website and complete the installation by following the steps given above.

What’s new in PUBG Mobile 0.24.0 update

There were several introductions with the 0.24.0 update of the game. Some of the key changes in the latest update are as follows:

Ability to select the game server (Europe, Asia, and North America)

New rifles (Win94 and SLR)

Two new upgradable weapon skins (M416 and M762)

New Winter Festival provides Snow Mod outfits and other temporary skins

Bug fixes and more

Note: The Government of India blocked PUBG Mobile Lite under Section 69A of the IT Act back in September 2020. As a result, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in other alternative options.

