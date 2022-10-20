Latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 update: Download link, APK file size, system requirements, and more

Like the regular version, PUBG Mobile Lite has established a wide audience on the mobile platform. The game is only available on Android and has modest device requirements, making the battle royale title accessible on most devices. You will only need a device running on Android 4.1 or above with at least 1 GB of RAM to enjoy the game.

While the battle royale title builds on the original gameplay experience, it has several changes to suit entry-level devices. The size of the lobby is reduced, and the maps are much smaller than those in the regular version.

Even though PUBG Mobile Lite has been around for a few years, the game does not have a regular update schedule. The most recent version of the game is 0.23.1 was released a few days back. Read through for a detailed guide on downloading and installing the latest version.

Guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 update

Sideloading the APK file is also a very popular option among PUBG Mobile Lite players. Furthermore, the developers also offer the APK file directly on the official website, making it even more accessible. This ensures that there is no risk of getting viruses or malware.

To get the latest version, you must download the 0.23.0 APK from the website and then download a patch within the game. You may follow the steps given below to download and install the APK on your device:

Step 1: Access the PUBG Mobile Lite website on any web browser using this link.

After getting on the game's website, you must click on the APK Download option (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, click the APK download button to get the 0.23.0 APK.

The file size is 946 MB, and you will also need to download the patch within the game. Thus, you need to ensure the availability of sufficient storage space before proceeding ahead with the download.

Step 3: Once you have downloaded the APK, you should access the device’s settings and then enable the Install from Unknown Source option if not enabled previously.

Step 4: As part of the next step, install PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK and then open the game.

A dialog box will appear asking you to update the game to the newest version (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: A dialog box will appear, asking you to update the game. Click the update button, and the in-game patch will soon be downloaded.

The size of this in-game update is around 226 MB.

Step 6: Finally, you may sign in to your account to enjoy playing the toned-down version.

In case of a parsing error during the installation process, you may download the 0.23.0 APK again from the official website and subsequently follow the same instructions.

Suppose you have previously installed the 0.23.0 version on the device. In that case, you don't need to download the APK and install it again; instead, you may directly download the patch within the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions on this battle royale title, gamers from the country should avoid downloading or playing it.

