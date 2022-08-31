PUBG Mobile Lite latest version download link, how to play, and more (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite, the barebones version of PUBG Mobile, is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of the primary reasons for the game’s popularity is that it has low hardware requirements, meaning that even players with low-end smartphones can enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

The developers also occasionally release new versions of the battle royale title, adding new features and other content for fans to enjoy. Gamers can download the latest updates of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the game’s website.

This article will help players install the 0.23.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite in 2022

APK file

The 0.23.0 update is the latest edition of the title, and the APK file for the same can be found on the game’s official website. Below are the detailed steps that users can follow to download and install it:

Step 1: As a first step, players should search for PUBG Mobile Lite’s website using a web browser of their choice.

Click on the 'APK Download' button to start the download process for the APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After landing on the website, individuals should press the ‘APK Download’ button on their screen. This will begin the download procedure for the APK file.

The file size is 946 MB, so gamers have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available for the download and installation process.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, the battle royale title can be installed on the devices. They can open the game and sign in with their accounts to enjoy the 0.23.0 update.

Google Play Store

The Google Play Store can also be used by gamers to install the newest version (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can follow the steps outlined below to get the game from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Users can open the Google Play Store application on their phones and search for ‘PUBG Mobile Lite’ using the search bar. Alternatively, they may also use this link to head over to the game’s Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Gamers can hit the ‘Install’ button to download the 0.23.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to play the different game modes

Aside from the traditional battle royale, the Lite version of PUBG Mobile includes TDM and other game modes. This is how individuals can access them:

Step 1: Players will have to open the game on their mobile devices.

Step 2: Once the battle royale title has booted up, they can tap the Mode switch icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Individuals can choose the desired game mode and press the ‘Start’ option to begin the matchmaking process.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile was banned in India by the government in September 2020. Players from the country should avoid downloading and playing the battle royale title on their devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish