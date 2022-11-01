PUBG Mobile Lite Season 42 Winner Pass price and rewards revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is arguably one of the best battle royale games for low-end devices. The game provides an amazing survival and shooting experience without requiring high-end hardware. It has a large player base who play the game on a daily basis.

Developers continue to release the most interesting element in the game, called the Winner Pass. The Winner Pass is one of the most effective ways to obtain hands-on immersive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and much more. Krafton makes two types of Winner Passes available in the gaming title.

This article goes over the Season 42 Winner Pass price and rewards that have been added to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Major rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 42 Winner Pass and Price

Players can choose between two Winner Pass variants in PUBG Mobile Lite based on their budget and preferences. The first Winner Pass is called Elite Upgrade, and it costs 280 BC. The second Winner Pass is known as Elite Upgrade Plus, and it costs 800 BC.

The Elite Upgrade provides essential Winner Pass perks, such as unlocking Elite Winner Pass missions that players can complete to receive WP rewards. The Elite Upgrade Plus provides 3000 BC in rewards such as gaining ten ranks, exclusive costumes, and a bonus plane or vehicle finish. The Season 42 Winner Pass will expire on November 30, 2022.

List of rewards introduced in new Winner Pass 42 in PUBG Mobile Lite

Rank 1

The WP rank1 reward for the Season 42 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is 500 BP coins as a free reward. For Elite Pass holders, the rewards are a cool outfit called the Vibrant Celebration Outfit and a rare emote called the Show-Off.

Rank 5

Upon reaching rank 5 in the Winner Pass, players will receive the Lizard Captain Headpiece.

Rank 10

Rank 10 in Season 42 Winner Pass; Elite WP holders will get a cool pan skin called Boom Pan. Along with the pan skin, players will receive a premium crate coupon and a Season 42 WP mission card.

Rank 12:

Players reaching WP rank 12 will receive a brand new backpack skin called Lapis Barrier Backpack and 65 BS.

Rank 15

The rank 15 reward is a great treat for players who love to collect helmet skin. The skin is called the Alloy Conqueror helmet and has a black and yellow theme.

Rank 20

Players who prefer weapon skins in the Winner Pass will love to unlock the rank 20 reward which is the Glacial Punisher M16A4 skin. Along with the weapon skin, players will receive a parachute skin for free upon completing the Elite mission in the Winner Pass.

Rank 25

WP rank 25 reward for the current Winner Pass is a legendary outfit called the Lizard Captain Set.

Rank 30

The final rank reward for PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass is the Shell Throne Sidecar Motorcycle. The skin is a legendary vehicle finish and will look great when the player drives a sidecar motorcycle across different maps in the game.

Note: Indian gamers reading this article must refrain from playing PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned by the Indian government.

