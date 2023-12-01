PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55 (December 2023): Price, rewards, and more

After the conclusion of Season 54, the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55 has commenced inside the game. It will last throughout December, giving the community one month to acquire a wide range of cosmetics and other items. Essentially, players will be able to acquire things like skins, outfits, and more, which will end up enhancing their in-game experience.

Like always, users will have to spend BC, the game's premium currency, to upgrade the Winner Pass and be eligible for the exclusive rewards featured. The price, rewards, and all the details of the Winner Pass Season 55 have been covered below.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55: Details explored

The Winner Pass will last until the end of the month (Image via Tencent)

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55 arrived on December 1, 2023, and will remain accessible in the game until December 31, 2023. As is the case with every season, gamers will have to move through the ranks by accomplishing the missions to claim the different rewards set.

The items included in the free track are limited but are good enough for those who don't want to spend anything. In the meantime, the players interested in the premium items can use BC and upgrade to either the Elite Upgrade or the Elite Upgrade Plus. The former will cost them 280 BC, whereas the latter is priced at 800 BC.

Main rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55

Listed below are some of the primary rewards that have been included in the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 55:

Free rewards

Rank 1: WP Supply Voucher (Season 55) (30 BC)

WP Supply Voucher (Season 55) (30 BC) Rank 5: Extreme Outlayer Cover

Extreme Outlayer Cover Rank 7: Premier Outfit Coupon

Premier Outfit Coupon Rank 15: Halloween Graffiti Parachute

Halloween Graffiti Parachute Rank 20: Elf Helper Hat

Elf Helper Hat Rank 30: Sweet Reindeer Headgear

Sweet Reindeer Headgear Rank 50: Elf Helper Set

Elite rewards

Rank 1: Romantic Catgirl Set and Skeleton Anchor – Pan

Romantic Catgirl Set and Skeleton Anchor – Pan Rank 3: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 5: Dinosaur Era Avatar Frame

Dinosaur Era Avatar Frame Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 55)

Mission Card (Season 55) Rank 8: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 10: Markhor Cover

Markhor Cover Rank 13: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 15: Sweet Reindeer Set

Sweet Reindeer Set Rank 20: Anniversary Celebration – PP-19 Bizon

Anniversary Celebration – PP-19 Bizon Rank 22: WP Gold Crate

WP Gold Crate Rank 23: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 25: Pixelated Claw Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

Pixelated Claw Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon Rank 28: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 30: Snowflake Bear Headgear

Snowflake Bear Headgear Rank 32: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 34: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 35: Snowflake Bear Set

Snowflake Bear Set Rank 37: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 39: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 40: Verdant Gold – S686

Verdant Gold – S686 Rank 42: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 44: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 45: Markhor Set

Markhor Set Rank 47: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 49: 20 BC

20 BC Rank 50: Rudolph-Santason 2-Seat Motorcycle

How to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

Follow the steps below to upgrade the pass (Image via Tencent)

You can refer to the steps outlined below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite and be eligible for the Elite rewards:

Step 1: After opening PUBG Mobile Lite, access the Winner Pass section of the game.

Step 2: Next, tap on the "Upgrade" button that you will find on the bottom right.

Step 3: Choose either of the two variants and complete the purchase.

You may then acquire the WP Points and climb the ranks for the different rewards.