PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

Winner Pass is one of the best ways players can acquire rewards inside PUBG Mobile Lite. Following the conclusion of Season 52, the new iteration has made its way into the battle royale title. As expected, it brings a range of free and paid rewards that gamers can get their hands on by progressing through the ranks.

The Season 53 Winner Pass will be operating until the end of October, giving users ample time to get all the available rewards. Further details about the newly commenced PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass are provided in the section below.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 commences in the game

Winner Pass Season 53 has commenced (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Winner Pass Season 53 made its way into PUBG Mobile Lite on October 1, 2023, and excites the game’s entire community by introducing a wide variety of new rewards. During the period of its activity, individuals must gain WP Points by completing the missions to climb through the ranks.

Each reward is associated with a separate rank, and reaching the same will unlock them. Listed below are the specifics about all the rewards that are available in Winner Pass Season 53:

Free rewards

Rank 1 – WP Supply Voucher (Season 53) (30BC)

Rank 5 – Green Wayfarer Cover

Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 10 – 65 Silver

Rank 12 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 15 – Romantic Catgirl Headgear

Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 53)

Rank 20 – Pumpkin Helm

Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 30 – Killer Clown Hat

Rank 50 – Orange Menace Outfit

Elite rewards

Rank 1 – Green Wayfarer set and Lightspeed Chicken – Pan

Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 4 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 5 – Board Exam Avatar Frame

Rank 6 – Mission Card (Season 53)

Rank 7 – 1000 BP

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 9 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 10 – Mutant Warlord Cover

Rank 11 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 12 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 14 – Mission Card (Season 53)

Rank 15 – Killer Clown Set

Rank 16 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 17 – 100 Silver

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 19 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 20 – Butcher of Stalber – S1897

Rank 21 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 24 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 25 – Valorian Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 26 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 27 – 100 Silver

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 29 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 30 – Mutant Warlord Backpack

Rank 31 – Paint

Rank 32 – 20 BC

Rank 33 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Mutant Warlord Helmet

Rank 36 – Motorcycle

Rank 37 – 20 BC

Rank 38 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Carnivorous – Mini14

Rank 41 – Paint

Rank 42 – 20 BC

Rank 43 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Mutant Warlord Set

Rank 46 – Motorcycle

Rank 47 – 20 BC

Rank 48 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Rash Shark Buggy

Those interested in the premium rewards can upgrade the pass, whereas those who aren’t can simply progress to get the free items.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 price

Here are the prices of the two variants (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The price of Elite Upgrade of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 remains the same and costs 280 BC. On the other hand, its better variant, Elite Upgrade Plus, is priced comparatively higher at 800 BC. You can only choose one variant per season and cannot change this once the payment is made.

How to upgrade PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53

Follow the steps below to access the Winner Pass Season 53 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Follow the steps below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open the Winner Pass section in the battle royale title.

Step 2: Select the Upgrade option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Complete the purchase of the preferred variant.

Subsequently, you can work through the missions to gain WP Points and collect all the rewards.