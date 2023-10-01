PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

Winner Pass is one of the best ways players can acquire rewards inside PUBG Mobile Lite. Following the conclusion of Season 52, the new iteration has made its way into the battle royale title. As expected, it brings a range of free and paid rewards that gamers can get their hands on by progressing through the ranks.
The Season 53 Winner Pass will be operating until the end of October, giving users ample time to get all the available rewards. Further details about the newly commenced PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass are provided in the section below.
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 commences in the game
Winner Pass Season 53 made its way into PUBG Mobile Lite on October 1, 2023, and excites the game’s entire community by introducing a wide variety of new rewards. During the period of its activity, individuals must gain WP Points by completing the missions to climb through the ranks.
Each reward is associated with a separate rank, and reaching the same will unlock them. Listed below are the specifics about all the rewards that are available in Winner Pass Season 53:
Free rewards
- Rank 1 – WP Supply Voucher (Season 53) (30BC)
- Rank 5 – Green Wayfarer Cover
- Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon
- Rank 10 – 65 Silver
- Rank 12 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 15 – Romantic Catgirl Headgear
- Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 53)
- Rank 20 – Pumpkin Helm
- Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 30 – Killer Clown Hat
- Rank 50 – Orange Menace Outfit
Elite rewards
- Rank 1 – Green Wayfarer set and Lightspeed Chicken – Pan
- Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet
- Rank 3 – 20 BC
- Rank 4 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 5 – Board Exam Avatar Frame
- Rank 6 – Mission Card (Season 53)
- Rank 7 – 1000 BP
- Rank 8 – 20 BC
- Rank 9 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 10 – Mutant Warlord Cover
- Rank 11 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 12 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 13 – 20 BC
- Rank 14 – Mission Card (Season 53)
- Rank 15 – Killer Clown Set
- Rank 16 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 17 – 100 Silver
- Rank 18 – 20 BC
- Rank 19 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 20 – Butcher of Stalber – S1897
- Rank 21 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate
- Rank 23 – 20 BC
- Rank 24 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 25 – Valorian Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon
- Rank 26 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 27 – 100 Silver
- Rank 28 – 20 BC
- Rank 29 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 30 – Mutant Warlord Backpack
- Rank 31 – Paint
- Rank 32 – 20 BC
- Rank 33 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 34 – 20 BC
- Rank 35 – Mutant Warlord Helmet
- Rank 36 – Motorcycle
- Rank 37 – 20 BC
- Rank 38 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 39 – 20 BC
- Rank 40 – Carnivorous – Mini14
- Rank 41 – Paint
- Rank 42 – 20 BC
- Rank 43 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 44 – 20 BC
- Rank 45 – Mutant Warlord Set
- Rank 46 – Motorcycle
- Rank 47 – 20 BC
- Rank 48 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 49 – 20 BC
- Rank 50 – Rash Shark Buggy
Those interested in the premium rewards can upgrade the pass, whereas those who aren’t can simply progress to get the free items.
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 price
The price of Elite Upgrade of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53 remains the same and costs 280 BC. On the other hand, its better variant, Elite Upgrade Plus, is priced comparatively higher at 800 BC. You can only choose one variant per season and cannot change this once the payment is made.
How to upgrade PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 53
Follow the steps below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: Open the Winner Pass section in the battle royale title.
Step 2: Select the Upgrade option in the bottom right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Complete the purchase of the preferred variant.
Subsequently, you can work through the missions to gain WP Points and collect all the rewards.