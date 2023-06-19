5 best alternatives to BGMI in 2023

Krafton’s BGMI is returning after a ten-month ban; however, as per official statements from the Indian government, the game will only be unbanned for three months and will be under careful observation by the government before they declare a permanent decision. So, if you are worried about the game’s future, here are some of the best alternatives you can try in 2023.

Many games have followed Krafton’s battle royale title after its massive success in India. Games like Garena Free Fire Max, PUBG New State, and many more battle royale titles were released and grew popular among gamers when BGMI was banned in India.

Garena Free Fire Max, Call of Duty Mobile, and three other BGMI alternatives for mobile gamers in 2023

5) Garena Free Fire Max

Even though Garena Free Fire was among the games banned by the government, Free Fire Max, Garena’s other battle royale title, was allowed to stay. It is the better graphic version of Free Fire and requires a powerful processor.

With the gameplay and mechanics being identical to those of Free Fire, it won't take players long to get accustomed to the new game.

The game has battle royale as its main game mode, and there are other various ranked and unranked maps and game modes. Besides, unlike BGMI, the characters in the game have special abilities, allowing players to play active duo active skills in Clash Squad game mode, and there are a lot of them awaiting unlocking.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile got its shot at fame among Indian gamers after BGMI got banned in the country. Since then, Activision, the game’s developer has brought numerous updates that have fine-tuned the game and made it more appealing to gamers.

COD Mobile also has multiple game modes, just like Krafton's BR title, that offers variety to the players. Besides its immersive graphics and detailed in-game scenes, it provides an incredible gameplay experience.

Activision has also added some amazing maps and a varied arsenal to the game, which has helped them collect praise from mobile gamers worldwide. The multiplayer mode features Team Deathmatch for the smaller maps and battle royale for the bigger maps.

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State by Krafton is considered the best alternative to BGMI, even in 2023. Being developed by the same developers, PUBG New State comes with global illumination technology, ensuring the best graphical quality overall.

Set in a futuristic world, the game offers an immersive gameplay experience due to its realistic artwork. It appeals to more gamers with a varied arsenal filled with futuristic weapons, gadgets, and more.

Players here can enjoy the revamped Erangle map, which features all-new and dynamic terrain. Besides, there are some interesting in-game events where players can get many weapons, cool skins, cars, and more.

2) Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS

Developed by Critical Force Ltd. Under Unity’s engine, Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS is one of the best BGMI alternatives in 2023. This intense, adrenaline-invoking gameplay of the mobile game attracts a lot of players to the game. The game has different action-filled modes like Deathmatch, Defuse, and Gun Game, offering players the thrill of modern warfare.

This 3D FPS game is remotely built for mobile gamers, and you can enjoy this game without getting bored.

1) Farlight 84

The final game in the list of the best BGMI alternatives is Farlight 84. With incredible graphics and detailed scenery, this game is more than a BR title. This amazing game has some amazing, appealing ingredients mixed up with the battle royale title, allowing players access to destructive vehicles, futuristic gadgets, air combat, and much more.

