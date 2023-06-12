5 best combinations for Free Fire's new duo active skill mode

Free Fire is one of the popular action RPGs by Garena that always keeps the players on their toes with engaging gameplay and constant updates. Therefore, gamers must also be aware of the different updates Garena introduces to one of their most popular titles, such as the new duo active skill mode, which will require one to strategize new winning combinations.

However, choosing the best character combination will be a daunting task. Therefore, this article focuses on just that to help the players decide their favorable winning combos.

The best combinations for duo active skill mode in Free Fire for guaranteed success

5. Homer + Dimitri

Homer + Dimitri is the best combination in duo active skill mode for rushing enemies (Image via Garena)

This combination for duo active skill mode in Free Fire is among the best choices for players who like to rush. As we know, Homer has a unique set of skills where he releases a drone on the nearest enemy, creating a five-meter diameter pulse explosion to reduce enemy movement and firing speed for five seconds while inflicting +25 damage on them.

Combining him with Dimitri becomes a deadly combination for rush players. Dimitri’s 3.5 meter healing zone heals teammates even when players are busy knocking enemies out.

Inside the healing zone, players can recover 5 HP/s. Besides, Dimitri also has an amazing ability to self-recover after the update, which becomes crucial in certain match situations.

4. A124 + Homer

Try Homer with A124 for huge success in the new mode (Image via Garena)

A124 is a humanoid robot in the game, possessing the unique skill of disabling enemy skills. It also interrupts the interaction countdown for the enemy players. This amazing character helps gamers disable enemy skills for 20 seconds in level 1. So, you can guess the benefit you will get from using her after a few consecutive level-ups.

Using Homer with A124 can be deadly, as both characters will deal 25 damage to the enemy players simultaneously while slowing them down and blocking their skills. So, this combination can deal 50 damage to enemy players in one go in duo active skill mode.

3. Wukong + Orion

Wukong + Orion, a deadly dual skill combination in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Wukong has to be one of the most powerful characters in the game. Players can turn into a bush while playing with Wukong. The best part about this character’s ability is that the default aim is not going to work when you are disguised as a bush.

Therefore, Orion and his Crimson Crush ability become a better choice for players. His amazing skill allows players to temporarily become invincible while draining health from nearby enemies.

Use this ability to drain enemy health at the beginning. Then, when the spell breaks down, quickly turn into Wukong to either change your position or rush the enemy when they are least expecting an attack.

2. Chrono + Dimitri

Chrono + Dimitri is an amazing duo active skill combination in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

This is another deadly combination used by the pro players of Free Fire. As mentioned before, Dimitri is one of the best healers and can also help players self-revive after suffering a knock. So turning him on around your teammates in intense gunfight situations will keep the whole team safe.

Now combine that with Chrono’s Time Turner ability, and it will become a nightmare for the enemies. Chrono will create a force field, blocking a total of 800 damage from the enemies. So, while Dimitri revives a teammate, Chrono will keep the shield on to keep them safe until they regain their health.

1. Wukong + Tatsuya

This is probably the deadliest combination for duo active skill mode in Free Fire currently. As mentioned before, Wukong turns the players into a bush, and players with default aim cannot spot or knock them out. However, their movement speed might slightly reduce while using this combo.

However, Tatsuya helps the players increase their movement speed with the rebel rush ability of the character. So using these character abilities simultaneously makes it hard for the enemies to aim at players, while they can easily rush and knock or kill the foes.

