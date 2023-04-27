Top 10 Free Fire pro players with the best gameplay

Free Fire, the popular battle royale title from Garena, has gained immense popularity among mobile gamers seeking an engaging gaming experience. Despite tough competition from other battle royale titles like BGMI and PUBG, Free Fire has managed to captivate its audience with its unique events, and user-friendly interface.

Becoming one of the best players in the world is not an easy task, and those looking to improve their gameplay should consider following the techniques and strategies used by some of the top Free Fire players from around the world. This guide will focus on the top 10 best Free Fire players and their gameplay.

Top 10 Free Fire players to watch if you want to improve your gameplay

1) Sultan Proslo

Sultan Proslo (aka Dyland Maximus Zidane) is among the best players on the Indonesian server in the game, and he is arguably the best Free Fire player in the world. Sultan is a member of the NESC-IND guild, and he is among the most important players on the team. He streams his Free Fire gameplay on his YouTube channel Dyland Pros.

2) Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar is another pro Free Fire player gamers can follow if they are trying to improve their gameplay. Sudip represents the Final Strike Guild and is renowned for his excellent close-range combat skills. The unique gameplay style that Sudip has developed has helped him get on the list of the top 3% of Free Fire players globally. Players can follow his gameplay on his YouTube channel, which is also named after him.

3) Vincenzo

Vincenzo, also known as OP Vincenzo, is a key player in the SENStrem guild and a prominent name in Free Fire's competitive scene. He is also a popular streamer on YouTube and is often seen showcasing his impressive technique and outwitting his opponents. Those interested in looking at Vincenzo's remarkable stats can search for his Free Fire ID (437144862) in the game. Players can also observe his gameplay on his YouTube channel under the same name, Vincenzo.

4) Pahadi Gamer

Pahadi Gamer (aka Lokesh Karakoti) is another renowned esports athlete from India who represents Team Elite. The player is the leader of his own guild called PAHADIARMY. He streams his gameplay from more than one YouTube channel, and each of his channels has over a million subscribers. Players can check his stats by typing in his player ID 147098967, and they can follow his gameplay on any of his YouTube channels.

5) Raistar

Raistar, an Indian Free Fire gamer from Kerala, is a member of the GyanGamingGG guild and is famous for his one-tap shot kill skills. He is also known as the aim god, and people often mistake him for a hacker because of his top-notch skills and sound game knowledge. Raistar’s amazing flanking skills make him one of the most formidable Free Fire opponents.

6) TSG Jash

TSG Jash represents his own guild that he formed with his brother TSG Ritik, known as Two-Side Gamers. Jash is among the top 1% of Free Fire players globally, and any player who wants to become the best should follow him to learn from his gameplay. He is known for his amazing tactical knowledge, aim, and flanking skills. Players can follow him on his YouTube channel, Two-Side Gamers, to learn from his gameplay.

7) SK Sabir

SK Sabir is an exceptional player and a member of the Boss Guild clan, one of the most renowned and formidable clans in the game. With a global ranking in the top 5% of Free Fire players, SK Sabir is widely recognized for his amazing skills in seek and destroy.

He is very good at spotting enemies and finishing them off with his amazing aim. His calm and composed playstyle enables him to make better decisions under pressure. Mobile gamers can follow his gameplay by subscribing to his YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming.

8) JIGS

Despite being relatively new to the community, JIGS has already become one of the top players in the battle royale title. Jigar Patel (aka JIGS) is an Indian gamer who is the leader of the Boss Guild. He is famous for his expertise in close-range combat, and players can visit his YouTube channel ROLEX Sir YT to learn from his expert gameplay.

9) TSG Ritik

TSG Ritik is another famous player in the Free Fire competitive scene. Ritik Jain, the brother of TSG Jash, is his YouTube streaming partner and the co-founder of the TSG clan.

He is one of the best gamers in the battle royale title, with amazing technical skills and a sound knowledge of the game. Ritik also streams games on the same YouTube channel as his brother. You can check his stats in the game by searching for his player ID 124975352.

10) Rakesh00007

Rakesh Shetty (aka Rakesh00007), another crucial member of the Boss guild, is among the top 7% of Free Fire players globally. His amazing stats speak volumes about his gameplay. He is famous for his amazing skills and has a K/D ratio of over 7. He also represents the Boss Guild and has played for them in various tournaments. Players can follow his gameplay on his YouTube channel under the same name.

