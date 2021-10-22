5 tips to improve close-range combat skills in Free Fire

Close-range combat in Free Fire is pretty common. Gamers often come face to face with opponents on their way to be the last person/team standing. What follows is intense action and an exchange of fires between the two parties.

There is certainly no guarantee that players will emerge victorious in this situation. Success depends upon the skill set possessed by gamers and nothing else. However, there are a few tips that can improve close-range combat skills in Free Fire.

Moving constantly in Free Fire can help to fare better in close-range combat (and 4 more tips)

1) Sensitivity

The Sensitivity settings for Free Fire should be adjusted before players enter any competitive match. The game comes with a default set of settings that may not suit the gameplay of players.

Therefore, adjusting the sensitivity settings will make things easier, and gamers can easily outperform the opponent during close-range combat.

2) Get the perfect weapon

Close-range combat requires players to inflict a greater amount of damage to their opponent in a short interval of time. Therefore, gamers should always use weapons that are faster to reload and have a high fire rate.

Assault Rifles and SMGs are best suited for this purpose as both of them tick the aforementioned boxes. Gamers can also use Shotguns in Free Fire as it deals greater damage compared to the other weapons. However, it is slow to load and has a low magazine size, so gamers need to be accurate while using this.

3) Move constantly

During close-range combat, players should not stick to one position and fire at opponents. This will give the enemy an estimate as to where to fire and eliminate the gamer.

To confuse the opponent, players should remain in a state of motion and move around and also jump and crouch to evade the bullets. This will also help the gamer to hit the enemy from different angles and deal significant damage to eliminate them.

4) Use utility items

Utility items, especially gloo walls, come in handy during close-range combat. Players who wish to succeed in these situations should wisely use the utility items to their advantage.

Using the gloo wall as a cover or even to trap the enemy is a tried and tested strategy. Using the grenades and smoke grenades to surprise the opponent also works wonders.

Since Free Fire offers a wide range of utility items, gamers should use them and gain an advantage during close-range combat.

5) Get the first shot

Also Read

The one who gets the first shot during close-range combat has the advantage over the other one. Gamers should always be aware of their surroundings, and whenever there is scope for close-range combat, they should engage first.

This would deal more damage to the enemy and eliminate them easily in close-range combat in Free Fire.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu