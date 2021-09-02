Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots in September 2021

Free Fire is highly competitive owing to its ranked system, and the majority of players strive to achieve the top ranks in the title. Numerous elements make a substantial contribution to the gameplay, with sensitivity settings being one of them.

Having optimal sensitivity settings can significantly aid players in their movement and aim. As a result, users tend to look for the best sensitivity they can utilize in the battle royale title.

Note: Sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are purely subjective and are based on the writer's personal preference. Players should never copy the identical sensitivity settings of other players because doing so will not produce the desired results.

Best sensitivity settings for better aim in Free Fire

Here are the sensitivity settings that players can apply (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the recommended sensitivity levels for Free Fire players to use in the game:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 85-95

2x Scope: 70-80

4x Scope: 70-80

Sniper Scope: 25-35

Free Look: 70

Users are recommended to first try the sensitivity settings out in the training grounds. They are not set in stone, and players are free to customize them according to their preferences. The range is also not mandatory, so players are free to go above and beyond it, depending on their own comfort.

Also, because the free look setting does not affect the shooting element of the gameplay, it can be left as default or altered to any other configuration based on the user's preference. In addition, players should refrain from adjusting their sensitivity settings too frequently.

A step-by-step guide to changing sensitivity settings

Pressing this icon will take the players to the settings tab in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should launch Free Fire and click the settings icon present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Players can then alter the required sensitivity settings in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: A number of settings that players can configure will be displayed on the screen. Subsequently, users can tap on the "Sensitivity" tab and adjust the settings as needed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu