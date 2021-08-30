5 best Free Fire YouTube channels for tips and tricks

Owing to Garena Free Fire's enormous fan base across various platforms, there has been a significant increase in content creation globally. Many individuals have started making videos about the game, and a great number of them have been successful in attracting large audiences.

These YouTubers upload content covering a variety of topics revolving around the battle royale game. Many YouTubers even attempt to assist their viewers by sharing tips and tricks that aid them in improving their overall gameplay. Here are five such content creators.

Note: This list entirely reflects the opinion of the writer, and one user might prefer a specific Free Fire YouTuber over the other.

List of 5 best Free Fire YouTubers who make tips and tricks

5) Arpan Gaming

Arpan Gaming takes the fifth position on this list and is an immensely successful content creator with a large following. He has been a part of the Free Fire community for quite some time.

Arpan Gaming has been creating videos on a regular basis for the past three years and has amassed a subscriber count of 1.25 million, with a total of 125.10 million views.

4) OP Gameplay

As the name of his channel implies, OP Gameplay's aim is to assist users in improving their overall gameplay. His videos give players a thorough understanding of the game's various mechanics. Hence, players can have a look at his channel if they wish to get better at the battle royale title.

With 566 thousand subscribers, OP Gameplay has a total of 44.60 million views to his name.

3) DDG Gamers

DDG Gamers is another YouTuber who regularly uploads tips and tricks, tutorials, and similar content to his channel. This year, he has witnessed rapid growth and has gained 170 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days alone.

At the time of writing, there are 2.27 million subscribers on his channel with 290.33 million views.

2) GW Manish

GW Manish is a popular name that most Free Fire players might have already heard of. In addition to being informative, his videos are entertaining and engaging as well. He recently crossed the milestone of 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

GW Manish also has 122 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

1) Arrow Gaming

Arrow Gaming takes the top spot on this list, and this YouTube channel is run by the duo of Arrow AK and Arrow IB. Their videos provide gamers with an in-depth look at gameplay in Free Fire and offer tips on how players may improve it.

They also give information to the audience about Free Fire esports. Their channel has around 1.54 million subscribers and 108.13 million videos.

