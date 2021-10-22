Chemin Esports signs 4 Unknown's Free Fire roster

Chemin Esports, an Indian esports organization, has announced a new Free Fire lineup. They have signed the superstar roster of 4 Unknown players.

They teased the lineup last week on Instagram, and finally, the official announcement was made.

Chemin Esports' new Free Fire lineup

CE Anand - Anand Madhukar Dushing

CE Swastik - Swastik Madhukar Dushing

CE Wizardo - Vadehr Anil Devashibhai

CE Bheem - Jogesh Saral Pandey

CE RadheTkr - Prakash Vaghela

4 Unknown has been one of the top sides in the Free Fire esports India scene and has competed in almost all major tournaments in the past year.

Anand, Swastik, and Wizardo were the founding members of the side, while Bheem joined earlier this year. RadheTkr was the newest addition to the team and joined before the Fall edition of the Free Fire India Championship.

In 2020, they secured fourth place in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Split. However, the side was disqualified from the FFIC 2021 Spring Split for violating the rules.

They came back strongly by winning the Conquest Free Fire Open Season 1 and had a podium finish in both the League Stages of the Free Fire Pro League Summer and ESPL 2021. They also secured eighth place at the FFIC 2021 Fall.

A few days back, 4 Unknown players had accused team captain Deadsoul of financial fraud. They came live on Instagram and told fans that Deadsoul hadn't distributed the 33 lakhs INR prize pool they won through three major tournaments.

On the other hand, Deadsoul accused them of a potential five-crore slot scam. The matter poses a great concern to the Indian esports scene, which is still in its infancy.

Chemin Esports is a relatively new organization and had an amateur Free Fire lineup, which they released a few days back. Earlier this month, they also signed a Battlegrounds Mobile India lineup by acquiring the ex 8-bit roster.

With two good lineups, Chemin Esports will aim to dominate the esports scene in India. There will be a lot of interest in how their new Free Fire and BGMI lineups perform.

