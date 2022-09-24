SK Sabir Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, in-game stats, win rate, YouTube channel, and more

Sheikh Sabir is one of the many iconic Free Fire content creators on YouTube who have primarily built up an audience only with their gameplay. His channel goes by the name of SK Sabir Gaming, which is closing in on the five million subscriber milestone.

He has been actively working on the channel for over three years and primarily posts precise and accurate gameplay content that his audience enjoys. Additionally, he also has a decent fanbase on Instagram with 83k followers.

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and all other details

SK Sabir Gaming’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 55479535. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Here are his BR Career Stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian YouTuber has 1,936 solo matches on his profile, and he outperformed his opponents to reap 171 first-place finishes with an 8.83%-win rate. He has eliminated 4,198 opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.38. SK Sabir Boss averages 638 damage per match, having scored 30 frags in his best match.

Sheikh Sabir has appeared in 3,366 duo matches and has dominated the opposition 658 times, achieving a win percentage of 19.54%. With 9,370 kills under his belt, he averages a K/D ratio of 3.46 while holding an average match damage of 956. His record for most opponents eliminated in duo games stands at 28.

SK Sabir Gaming has accumulated 11,648 Booyahs in 36443 squad matches, converting to a win rate of 31.96%. He has taken out 1,28,995 opponents, attaining a kill-to-death rate of 5.20. The content creator has an even better average damage per match of 1,393 in the squad format, and has taken out 37 opponents at most in a single game.

BR Ranked stats

SK Sabir Gaming's stats in the ongoing Free Fire MAX season (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX's ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 18 solo games and failed to register a single win. However, he has 24 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.33. In contrast, the player’s average damage per match is 486, and his maximum elimination is merely 4.

The internet star has won four of the 12 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 33.33%. He has clinched 33 frags and notched a K/D ratio of 4.13. The most eliminations in a single match are five, and he has delivered an average of 1157 damage per match.

Finally, the content creator also made 202 participations and gathered 69 victories, retaining a win ratio of 34.15%. He has registered 907 kills in this mode, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.82. His average damage per match is 1,975, while most eliminations stand at 15.

Note: SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are accurate as of 24 September 2022. The numbers will change as the player engages in more games.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Gaming has been posting regular content surrounding Garena Free Fire for quite some time now. Since starting his journey in September 2019, he has witnessed a remarkable rise and has established himself as one of the top names.

His year-on-year growth has been incredible, and he gained 2.39 million subscribers within a year of starting the channel. In September 2021, he reached 4.55 million, and that number currently stands at 4.96 million.

According to the Social Blade website, the content creator has gained 30 thousand subscribers, alongside 2.013 million views in the past 30 days.

