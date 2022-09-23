Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

Bharat, also known as Badge 99, has cemented himself as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. His YouTube channel has garnered 9.06 million subscribers, making it a popular source for players looking to entertain themselves with game-related videos.

The individual mainly uploads gameplay videos and engaging commentary that his fans enjoy. He also runs the Badge99 Live channel, which has over 1.55 million subscribers.

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081. His stats in the game as of 23 September 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 1151 solo matches and has remained undefeated 84 times, amounting to a win rate of 7.29%. He has secured 2848 eliminations with 840 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

He has 2010 duo encounters on his profile and 187 wins, ensuring a win rate of 9.30%. The Indian star has notched 4350 kills with 1105 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot rate of 25.40%.

Badge 99 has scored 1533 Booyahs in 8905 squad matches, which equals a win rate of 17.21%. The content creator has secured 24720 eliminations with 7812 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot rate of 31.60%.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has not featured in a single ranked game in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career stats

Badge 99's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has made 2209 appearances in the Clash Squad mode up until this point and has 1357 victories at a win rate of 61.43%. Badge 99 has secured 11682 kills with 6286 headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 2.30 and a headshot rate of 53.81%.

Note: Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 23 September 2022. This is subject to change as he participates in more battle royale matches.

Guild and rank

Badge 99's guild details (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a member of the Hawk Eye 01 guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 60740304. The internet sensation is still in the Bronze tier in both BR and CS ranked seasons.

Monthly income

Badge 99's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Bharat is estimated to earn in the range of $2.2K and $35.1K per month through the Badge 99 YouTube channel. The projected earnings for the entire year at current viewership levels are approximately between $26.3K and $421K.

YouTube channel

Bharat has been creating Free Fire-related content on his channel for over three years now.

The player has uploaded over 520 videos that have collectively gained 1.172 billion views combined. The channel has seen considerable growth since the second half of 2020, exceeding one million subscribers in the same year. The subscriber count has currently crossed nine million.

The player has accumulated 20k subscribers and 8.771 million views in the last thirty days alone.

