Best Free Fire MAX settings for no lag and more headshots on 4 GB RAM phones

Free Fire MAX is an enhanced variant of Garena's eponymous BR game. Thus, initially, the MAX version's file size was comparatively larger than Free Fire due to the HD graphics. However, developers tackled the large file size issue by decreasing the same via the OB34 update in May 2022.

Currently, Free Fire MAX has a download size closer to 500 MB, while developers have enhanced the additional downloadable resources in the game, including events, maps, game modes, and more. Therefore, players rarely encounter lag issues on mid-range smartphones, especially ones with 4GB RAM.

One can still notice stutters in the game due to insufficient space, poor internet reception, and more. However, gamers can remove such problems by taking some measures and adjusting their in-game settings.

Ideal settings in Free Fire MAX to avoid stutters and increase the headshots (4GB RAM devices)

Stutters are frustrating for obvious reasons, as they substantially decrease the thrill of battlefield action. Furthermore, these lags also affect users' performance during a match, as one can also notice a decline in movement skills and headshot frequency.

Therefore, gamers can adjust their display settings to decrease the higher-end output from the game, i.e., top-quality visuals and massive frame rate. Here are the ideal display settings that players should use in case of frequent stutters:

Display settings for lesser lag

Display settings that one should use in Free Fire MAX to decrease lags (Image via Garena)

Players can apply these graphical settings:

Graphics - Smooth

High FPS - Normal

Auto Scale - Off

After ensuring that the low-end settings are on in the game, one can also ensure the following facets about their devices:

The Internet connection is stable.

The RAM is not overburdened.

The device does not have any ROM issues (insufficient space).

The data saver mode is off.

The battery saver is inactive.

Any third-party game booster is not in use.

Implying all these measures will substantially decrease the frequency of stutters. However, to execute more headshots, players must devote ample time to in-game practice on the training grounds. Additionally, using different sensitivity and custom layout settings can also prove beneficial in hitting more headshots.

Custom layout

Players must copy the given four-finger claw code (Image via Garena)

HUD is a crucial factor in scoring frequent headshots in Free Fire MAX as it influences players' aim and movement on the battlefield. It is evident that if they utilize a custom layout suitable to their grip on the device, it will automatically benefit them with better results during a match.

However, it is also worth noting that a 4-finger layout is far more effective in improving the movement and aiming skills in the game. Although players can initially find it challenging to adopt the 4-finger setup, once mastered, it will provide more reach towards the different keys on the screen.

Ultimately, one can get better at movement and scoring headshots in the game.

Sensitivity

The best sensitivity settings to hit frequent headshots (Image via Garena)

After custom HUD, sensitivity is also vital for handling the character in a Free Fire MAX. The ideal sensitivity enables users to swipe and slide comfortably on the screen, which is essential for performance.

Here is the effective sensitivity for aiming and movement in Garena Free Fire MAX:

General: 96-100 Red Dot: 94-98 2x Scope: 85-89 4x Scope: 54-58 Sniper Scope: 48-52 Free Look: 80-84

Users must keep their sensitivity higher for close-range scope attachments, while low settings are suitable for scopes with a powerful zoom.

