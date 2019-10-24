PUBG Mobile Lite: Zombie mode arrives along with new weapons and skins

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 24 Oct 2019, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survive till dawn is now available

Tencent has rolled out the Halloween event for PUBG Mobile lite with the upcoming patch 0.14.6 after adding the same event to PUBG Mobile. The new event introduces the much-awaited 'Survive till dawn' mode to the game along with new weapons and Halloween-themed apparel. The update is now available for selected regions but is yet to arrive in India.

Survive till dawn is a limited-time game mode that made its debut last year in PUBG Mobile. In that feature, players team up and battle against an incoming barrage of Pumpkin-head Zombies. The difficulty of the game mode increases with every passing night. The last team standing on the battlefield will win the game.

The mode is difficult and requires proper team coordination. Flamethrower, Sawed-Off Shotgun and M134 Minigun have also made their debut alongside the new feature. These guns are exclusive to the Survive till dawn game mode and are very potent in the right scenarios. Players can unlock achievements and rewards by competing in it.

The new update brings a bunch of new changes to PUBG Mobile Lite. A new character called 'Victor' has made its way into the game. Victor reloads a submachine gun faster than any other character and that is crucial in the zombie mode.

Players can now directly enter the desired game mode by hovering over in the game menu. Halloween themed skins for weapons, vehicles and gears are also available now with the patch update.

PUBG Mobile rolled out the 0.15.0 update last week, following a seven-hour long maintenance period. The size of the update was 1.76 GB and 1.98 GB for Android and iOS users, respectively.

The 0.15.0 update brought along the Deagle, weapon improvements to M16A4, Vector, UMP and MK47 Mutant. The update also introduced new features to the game, including ledge grab and explosive fuel canisters.